The nation’s largest independent abortion provider will temporarily cease abortion services in Texas, where all abortions from the moment of fertilization will soon be banned.

AUSTIN (Texas Tribune) — Whole Woman’s Health — which runs four clinics in Texas and half a dozen in other states — said it has stopped providing abortions in Texas following a Supreme Court ruling Friday that eliminated the constitutional protection for an abortion, a spokesperson told The Texas Tribune.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade, allowing states to set their own laws regulating abortion procedures. Texas has a “trigger” law in place that will ban all abortions from the moment of fertilization starting 30 days after the Supreme Court’s judgment, which is typically issued about a month after the initial opinion.

Texas’ law will have narrow exceptions to perform abortions only to save the life of a pregnant patient or prevent “substantial impairment of major bodily function.”

Attorney General of Texas Ken Paxton issued an advisory Friday warning that some prosecutors could immediately pursue criminal prosecutions based on violations of Texas abortion prohibitions predating Roe v. Wade that were never repealed by the Legislature.

“Although these statutes were unenforceable while Roe was on the books, they are still Texas law,” Paxton wrote. “Under these pre-Roe statutes, abortion providers could be criminally liable for providing abortions starting today.”

As a result, Whole Woman’s Health, the nation’s largest independent abortion provider, said it has temporarily halted abortion services in its four Texas clinics located in Austin, Fort Worth, McAllen, and McKinney.

In Texas and other states where abortion procedures will no longer be legally protected, Whole Woman’s Health said it will continue to operate a program that provides financial assistance to patients who need to travel for out-of-state care.

“We will do everything we can to help obtain safe, timely, affordable care for those whose rights and access to safe and legal abortion services have been cruelly and unjustly revoked,” Miller said in a statement.

The provider, which largely serves the South and Midwest, said it will continue to operate clinics in Baltimore, Minneapolis, Alexandria, VA; and Charlottesville, VA. It will also offer abortion pills by mail to patients in Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, New Mexico and Virginia.

“Whole Woman’s Health will continue its long and proud tradition of providing high-quality, compassionate, personal abortion care in the remaining states where pregnant people’s needs and rights are still respected and protected under law,” said Amy Hagstrom Miller, president and CEO of Whole Woman’s Health in a statement.

The abortion provider said it is “exploring plans” to expand in-clinic and mail services in additional states where abortion is legally protected.

Texas’ law that will go into effect in 30 days criminalizes the person who performs the abortion, not the person who undergoes the procedure. More than half of all states are expected to essentially ban abortion in the coming months.

Some clinics in neighboring states have also said they have paused abortion services. Planned Parenthood Great Plains said Friday that it has stopped providing abortions in Arkansas.

