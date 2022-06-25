AUSTIN (KXAN) — Mass protests continued across the country on Saturday in the wake of the supreme court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Hundreds gathered in Austin at the state capitol, many with signs warning of unsafe abortions.

Providers have already paused abortion services in the state, unsure about when Texas’ trigger law will go into effect.

The state’s trigger law automatically bans almost all abortions in the state and takes effect 30 days after the U.S. Supreme Court issues its official judgment.

Some companies in Austin are already offering to help employees seeking the service elsewhere, by footing the medical and/or travel bills.

Austin-based Indeed says employees who are on their insurance will be “reimbursed for travel expenses for covered medical expenses that are unavailable where they live.”

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, said they plan to do the same, once they work out the legal hurdles, according to KXAN’s media partner, Austin Business Journal.

The CEO of video game developer, Certain Affinity, Inc., reiterated his promise he made back in May, when the leaked decision came out.

“If the state or province that you live in restricts access to what a majority of medical experts consider essential care, and this makes remaining there untenable for you and your family, we will cover the pre-approved, documented, reasonable out-of-pocket costs of your relocation to another, safer state or province that we operate in,” Max Hoberman wrote.

Austinites like Sharmila Voorakkara are glad to see these stances.

“I grew up with a mom who came to this country because very restrictive gender norms in her country in India, at the time,” she said. “To see Roe versus Wade overturned, goes against everything my mother believed in, and everything I believed in.”

Voorakkara wants to see more companies speak up and put their money toward the cause.

But not everyone is a fan of the idea.

“As a consumer, I certainly will not support businesses that do that because I do believe in a cohesive sanctity of life ethic,” said Andrew Spellman.

He and his family came to the protest from College Station.

“It’s why I brought my children here, because this is likely to be one of the most consequential public policy debates that will ever exist in my life, and probably theirs,” he said.

Spellman said he’s now ready to fight against abortion in each state, where the legal power now resides.

“We felt that, given that life begins at conception, we have a moral duty to try to protect and defend life at all costs,” he said.

But others, like Voorakkara aren’t standing down.

“The United States is supposed to be a flag bearer for human rights. And we just took a huge step backwards. I won’t be quiet,” she said.