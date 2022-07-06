AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new poll shows nearly 40% of Texas voters believe a person should be able to get an abortion by personal choice.

The Texas Politics Project conducted the poll the week before the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe v. Wade, which ended the constitutional right to abortion in the country.

Between June 16 and 24, the poll surveyed 1,200 registered voters in Texas that were representative of state’s population demographically.

The poll found 15% of voters surveyed believe by law, abortion should never be allowed, while 38% believe a person should always be able to obtain an abortion as a matter of personal choice.

Data from a Texas Politics Project poll that surveyed voters on abortion access before Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court (Courtesy: Texas Politics Project)

Feelings on Texas immediately banning all abortions

Since the poll took place before Roe was overturned, the surveyed voters were also asked if they support or oppose Texas automatically banning all abortions if the precedent was struck down.

Forty-three percent said they strongly oppose banning abortion in that instance, which has since come to pass, while 24% said they strongly support it.

Since the overturning, the Texas Supreme Court has ruled Texas can enforce its abortion ban from 1925, meaning abortion providers could face fines and lawsuits if they perform the procedure, according to The Texas Tribune.

Data from a Texas Politics Project poll that surveyed voters on abortion access before Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court (Courtesy: Texas Politics Project)

Abortion during varying circumstances

The Texas Politics Project also surveyed voters on when and if abortion should be allowed during different circumstances.

Forty-two percent said if the pregnant person’s health is in danger, they should have abortion access at any time during the pregnancy.

Thirty-four percent of voters said if the family is low income and cannot afford another child, they should never have access to abortion.

In cases of rape, 39% said those who become pregnant should have access to abortion at any point during the pregnancy, while 23% said it should take place within the first six weeks of pregnancy.

Birth control

In regard to birth control, 88% of the Texas voters surveyed said those who can get pregnant should have access to birth control, while only 4% said they should not have access.

The margin of error for the data is +/- 2.89%. You can find all the data and graphs for the poll online.