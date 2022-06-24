AUSTIN (KXAN) — Friday’s Dobbs v. Jackson decision is a seismic shift in the American political landscape, overturning protections granted by Roe v. Wade, and abortion providers and access funds announced that they will pause operations to review federal and Texas law.

The ruling activates ‘trigger laws’ in many states, some of which target anyone who provides funding or the means for a pregnant person to get an abortion.

The Austin-based Lilith Fund paused its abortion funding as it “evaluates the impact of the recent decision,” according to a press release from the group.

The fund’s hotline (877-659-4304) remains open, but only to provide information. The group’s Twitter account posted, “This morning we had calls from clients to our hotline. Telling them we cannot fund them and why was the most heart-wrenching and devastated thing we’ve ever experienced as an abortion fund.”

“Abortion funds have been sounding the alarm about this happening for years, but knowing it was coming does not diminish the deep harm this will cause, especially among low-income people of color living in the South,” said Amanda Beatriz Williams, Lilith Fund’s executive director. “While we are forced to comply with the law, abortion funds are experts in building power in our communities and we aren’t going to stop showing up for pregnant Texans.”

Lilith Fund’s press release calls the Dobbs decision a “stunning reversal of almost 50 years of legal precedent” by an “extremist” Supreme Court, and promised to “continue our fight.”

Another Austin-based abortion fund, The Bridge Collective, released a statement on its social media accounts:

“With very heavy spirits we are pausing all abortion support services and taking some time to evaluate our operations in light of today’s decision in Jackson Women’s Health v. Dobbs, which has changed almost 50 years of settled law related to reproductive and constitutional rights. While continuing to be focused on reproductive justice and access to important care for Texans, we are also undertaking substantial consideration and effort to ensure the organization & our volunteers are safe from punitive legal action in this new landscape for abortion rights. Our hearts are with all affected by today’s decision, & we will update when we have more information. In solidarity, TBC.”

In a virtual press conference, Planned Parenthood of South Texas, Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas and Planned Parenthood of the Gulf Coast announced a pause on abortion care services across Texas, but said that their other services will remain open.

“Since S.B. 8 went into effect, myself and my colleagues here in Texas have seen exactly what happens when you deny abortion to people who need it,” said Dr. Amna Dermish, COO of Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas. “The devastation and the desperation is personal, it is heartbreaking and it is happening, it has been happening every single day.”