EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ask any child what they want to be when they grow up and you’ll probably get a number of answers. However, for this 8-year-old from Sageland Elementary school, it is pretty clear what he wants to do when he grows up.

When Brandon Lopez isn’t tackling the second grade, he likes to forecast the weather for his friends and classmates every day during the morning announcements. His teacher says he has always loved to be in front of the camera as well as in science.

One day his teacher asked the principal to go in and witness him doing the weather in the classroom. She was so impressed by his natural on-air presence she asked him to join the school morning news team.

“He does not need a script, he’s pretty much ready every morning, and he does remind all our students whether to use a jacket or not and what the weather’s gonna be like for that day, our students really look forward to hearing Brandon every day,” adds Sageland Elementary Principal, Jacqueline Salas.

Brandon even uses his own personal weather gadget that his parents got him for his birthday, which detects the highs and lows of the day for him. From forecasting rain, winds and sometimes snow, Brandon adds that he takes his position very seriously.

“You need to tell everyone what the weather is going to be like, you might not know if it might be a bad day tomorrow if it’s going to be raining or not, so you have to take that responsibility,” said Brandon.

Brandon says not only is it a lot of fun but he enjoys that his friends and classmates can learn something new from him. His teacher, Yvette Martinez even added to KTSM to remember his name because he plans to do big things in the future.

Brandon adds he does enjoy traveling to other places but at the end of the day, he will always come back to El Paso because it is his home. (Which means I might be out of a job soon!)