Texans asked to conserve energy during peak hours due to extreme heat

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Lower Colorado River Authority is asking Texans to do their part to conserve energy during extremely hot temperatures.

The request comes after an emergency alert was issued on Tuesday. It was the first energy emergency alert since January 2014. Another one was issued yesterday and ERCOT, the state’s energy grid operator, expects to issue more in the coming days and weeks.

The LCRA and ERCOT are asking people to conserve energy between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Texans are encouraged to increase their thermostats by 2 – 3 degrees during peak hours as well as program it to higher temperatures when no one is home. It also advised that large appliances like dishwashers are not to run during the four-hour time period.

For anyone who believes their home will suddenly get warmer, Austin Energy will adjust thermostats that are part of their power partner thermostat program. Adjustments end at 5:30 p.m. and they can be overridden through the Austin Energy app.