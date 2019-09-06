Testosterone nasal spray developed in response to study of anxiety in women

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A professor at the University of Texas at Austin has developed a testosterone-containing nasal spray in response to a long-standing research question about why women are twice as likely as men to develop anxiety disorders.

Usually testosterone deficiency, or “low T,” is diagnosed in men, and testosterone therapy is most often marketed towards people suffering decreased libido and anxiety disorders. The demand for testosterone has increased fivefold since 2011.

UT Austin psychology professor Robert Josephs and MedCara Pharmaceuticals pharmacist Craig Herman developed the nasal spray to address the growing need for comfortable and controlled dose delivery of testosterone.

While research shows there is no difference in anxiety disorder among prepubescents, there is a rise in anxiety cases in girls after puberty, according to a release from UT Austin. Girls have about one-tenth the amount of testosterone as boys, suggesting testosterone may protect against anxiety disorders.

Testosterone is not currently prescribed for anxiety, but Josephs hopes that the testosterone nasal spray could accompany standard anxiety treatments.