Tesla’s neighborhood is expanding with more affordable housing

A drone captures an aerial view of the Oak Ranch community and its future expansion. (ROBERTS COMMUNITIES)

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — Hundreds of new homes are set to come online near Tesla’s new factory.

Roberts Communities, based in Scottsdale, is expanding its Oak Ranch subdivision, located about six miles from the giga factory, as reported by KXAN’s media partners at the Austin Business Journal.

The developer sells manufactured homes, an alternative to traditional homebuilding in which homes are built and delivered in one piece.

The 565-lot expansion expansion is currently underway. Once all phases are complete, the community will have 1,050 total homes.

According to the company’s website, homes hover around $100,000 — a fraction of median home prices in Austin, which reached a historic $566,000 in May, according to the Austin Board of Realtors.

