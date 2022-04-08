AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tesla cars, fans, and gear have been converging all week in anticipation of Giga Texas’ grand opening, but many are also here for Tesla Con.

The event, which is not part of the Cyber Rodeo event or sponsored by Tesla or affiliates, is being held by the Tesla Owners Club Austin.

Friday marks the main event — speakers and exhibitions at The Concourse Project in Austin, a live music venue on Burleson Road.

Organizers said they will be showcasing Tesla-related gear and try to break the world record for most Tesla vehicles in one place. More than 1,500 tickets have been sold for the event.

All profits from the event will go to Mobile Loaves & Fishes Community First! Village, according to the event website.

Reporter Tahera Rahman will update this story for KXAN News at 5 p.m.