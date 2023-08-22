KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Tesla is setting up shop in yet another Central Texas city. The City of Kyle is welcoming the company to the area.

The announcement came at the 2023 State of the City Address, hosted by The Kyle Area Chamber of Commerce.

Kyle Mayor Travis Mitchell said he doesn’t know exactly what Tesla’s plans are just yet.

“It’s roughly a million square feet, just under a million square feet of space,” Mitchell said. “They’re just moving forward with their construction. So we don’t have a lot of details. But this is an extremely exciting announcement.”

Businesses, restaurants coming

That was just one of the announcements at Tuesday’s event.

Mitchell said what was once believed to be just a bedroom community is quickly turning into a hub for development.

New businesses/restaurants coming:

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Snooze A.M. Eatery

Spoon & Fork

Black Rock

CAVA

Crumbl Cookies

Walk-Ons Sports Bistreaux

Waffle House

Texas Roadhouse

Rudy’s

Z Tejas

Academy

New businesses/restaurants recently opened:

Hobby Lobby

Chipotle

Costco

Einstein Bros Bagels

Torchy’s Tacos

Willie’s

VIA 313 Pizza

Denny’s

Along with businesses and restaurants, Mitchell said the city is growing its medical hub as well. He announced St. David’s Medical Center is coming to the area. He said its a $300 million investment that is expected to create 200 jobs.

“Massive, prosperous, thriving and respected level two Trauma Center, Ascension Seton Hays and on the west side will be a fantastic seven story St. David’s Medical Center” the mayor said.