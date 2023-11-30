AUSTIN (KXAN) — In Texas, a good barbeque spot can draw a crowd, just ask Sheri Kurland who stopped at La Barbeque in East Austin for some dinner.

“I am sold on Texas Barbeque,” said Kurland, who was visiting Austin from California.

There’s something else that can draw a crowd as well, like the New Tesla Cybertruck.

“It was pretty awesome,” Kurland said. “I didn’t know it was going to be here.”

Phillip Sarofim, the new owner of the Tesla Cybertruck, and on this day he got the best of both worlds, a little barbecue and a new ride.

“Today was delivery day so I was lucky enough to be in the first 20 people to get cars,” Sarofim said.

Sarofim lives in LA and made the trek to Austin when he heard he would be getting one of the first Cybertrucks at the Giga Factory in Austin, Texas.

“It’s like driving a spaceship,” Sarofim said.

Sarofim was nice enough to show KXAN some of the features.

“Here is the door, you press here and open it,” Sarofim said.

Inside you can see a touch screen in the front seat, with a nontraditional steering wheel, curved and almost rectangular, there is also a touch screen in the back seat.

Sarofim also showed the bed of the truck, which slides open at the touch of a button, revealing a large storage area.

“Look at the amount of storage capacity,” Sarofim said.

Joey Roy was on a road trip from Canada and made sure to be in Austin on Thursday to see if he could catch a glimpse of the new Cybertruck.

“I wanted to be by the factory where everything was happening,” Roy said he planned on going to a Tesla gathering later that night.

Reactions have been mixed about the cyber truck, while some love the car others are not fans.

Kurland said she has a friend who signed up to get a Cybertruck. As for her, she said she enjoys her current car.

“That is a little too “outerspacey” for my taste, but I could see it would have the allure for a lot of kids,” Kurland said.

Sarofim said he will be driving his new Cybertruck back to California from Austin.