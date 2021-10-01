Televangelist Pat Robertson stepping down as the regular host of ‘The 700 Club’

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Televangelist Pat Robertson is stepping down as the regular host of the Christian Broadcasting Network’s flagship show, “The 700 Club.”
The 91-year-old announced on the 60th anniversary of CBN’s first broadcast in Virginia Beach that he’ll focus on teaching students at Regent University, the school he founded in 1977.
“Today’s show will be my final as host of The 700 Club,” Robertson said Friday. “My replacement will be my very capable son, Gordon, who will take over as full-time host of the program.”
Robertson, who started “The 700 Club” program in 1966, says he will still appear on a monthly interactive episode of the show to answer viewer emails and return for other appearances on occasion.
“‘Good and faithful’ doesn’t even begin to describe my father’s service to CBN for 60 years. His legacy and the example of his prayer life will continue to lead The 700 Club in the years to come,” Gordon Robertson said. “And the best part is, he is just going across the street to Regent University and will be on The 700 Club regularly in the future.”
Back in February 2018, Robertson suffered an embolic stroke, but CBN said at the time he was expected to make a full recovery.
He has been appearing on “The 700 Club” regularly since, continuing to inject conservative Christian right-wing politics into the show’s CBN News segment. His commentary on abortion, same-sex marriage and more on the show has repeatedly been criticized through the years.
Robertson, who launched a failed bid to be the Republican nominee for president in 1988, regularly expressed support for former President Donald Trump and said that God told him Trump would win the 2020 election, ushering in the end of the world.
“What I think very frankly is the only thing that will fulfill the word of Jesus … is some kind of asteroid strike on the globe,’’ he said. “It’s sudden destruction. It’s not going to be some nuclear war. We’re not going to be allowed to blow this earth up.’’
Robertson wrongly predicted the end of the world multiple other times, and talk of the Bible’s Book of Revelation and the rapture are prevalent on the show.
Meanwhile Gordon Robertson has served as a co-host and executive producer of The 700 Club for two decades and typically would fill in on Fridays. He took over as CEO of CBN in 2007.
