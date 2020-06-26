Teenagers await COVID-19 test results after ‘Pong Fest’ Party near Lake Travis

LAKEWAY, Texas (KXAN) — As many as 200 Texas teenagers may have been exposed to COVID-19 at a “large gathering,” according to Austin Public Health and the City of Lakeway.

The party is called ‘Pong Fest,’ sources say it happens every year. The location of the event is not named until the day before. This year, during a nation-wide pandemic, the party took place in Spicewood at a ranch near Bee Creek Road.

Austin Public Health and the mayor of Lakeway originally said they heard of 300 teenagers attending the event. ​KXAN talked to the students who attended and hosted the event, they have since said that number was more like 100.

Austin Public Health says attendees reported they were waiting for their COVID-19 test results at the time of the party and have now received positive results.​ Austin Public Health says its still too early in case investigations to know if or how many people have since tested positive. ​​

Baylor Scott & White has created a pop-up testing site for those who attended — and for whoever came in contact with them. ​This is being done at the Lakeway Specialty Clinic off of Medical Parkway​.

​KXAN also reached out to the school district to see if these students may have attended recent sporting events. The district says it suspended those events Monday for two weeks. ​

“The gathering of teens in our area was not a school or district sponsored event,” said Marco Alvarado with Lake Travis ISD Communications. “I am not able to confirm if attendees at that gathering included any of our students. At any rate, it is our hope that our students and families will continue to take daily preventative actions to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Lakeway Mayor Sandy Cox explained in a Facebook video on Thursday evening that a “very large party” called “Pongfest” was held on Saturday, June 20 — and that several guests may have exposed others to COVID-19.

Mayor Cox says APH is handling contact tracing and asking the public to continue using social distancing and safety measures.

“We need anyone who went to that party to isolate for 14 days,” says Cox in the Facebook video. “And if you have been in contact with anyone else at that party, they need to isolate for 14 days. If you are symptomatic, go get tested.”