AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rescue assets were sent to Mount Bonnell to rescue a teenager late Saturday night.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, because of where the girl fell on the trail a stokes basket had to be lowered to reach her. They then had to use their “big wheel” to get her out of there.

She was taken to the hospital with potentially serious injuries, but emergency medics say she is expected to be okay.