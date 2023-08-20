NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — A popular Central Texas tubing area no longer has lifeguards watching over the water.

A little over a week ago, the City of New Braunfels said it was ending lifeguard operations at the City Tube Chute.

Just a few days later, that would be the same area where a teenager drowned Saturday afternoon.

What was the city’s reason?

In a news release, the city attributed the decision to safety concerns for its staff.

“The safety of our staff is always paramount,” said New Braunfels City Manager Robert Camareno. “From exposed rocks and water clarity issues due to stirred up sediment, the lower water levels have made it difficult for our lifeguards to perform their duties safely.”

Lifeguard operations at the City Tube Chute ended Monday, August 14th, according to the release.

“This is approximately three weeks earlier than lifeguard operations would usually cease at the end of the summer tourism season,” the release read.

KXAN reached out to the City of New Braunfels and asked if it plans to reconsider adding lifeguards at the City Tube Chute again. We have not heard back yet.

In the news release, the city encouraged the use of lifejackets. It said people that don’t have one can get one for free at Hinman Island during their visit.

‘All eyes need to be on deck’

While the city said water levels have been low, some swimmers said the river was actually deeper than they thought.

“In high school, I actually was a competitive swimmer,” said Mileena Rodriguez. “So I’m used to the deep water. But there was some points where you like, you missed a step and it was deep.”

Rodriguez said with no lifeguard on duty, she had to step up at times to help children in need.

“They were like, ‘Help, help. Like, it’s really deep. I can’t swim.’ And so I was trying to help them like, give them their floaties,” Rodriguez said. “These were like minors who got separated from their parents.”

With Labor Day still around the corner, Rodriguez is worried about not having those extra set of eyes.

“There’s gonna be nobody that’s going to be on the lookout, like, if they floated away from me,” she said. “As a parent, I think, for sure there should be a lifeguard. All eyes need to be on deck.”