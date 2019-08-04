Ted Cruz and George P. Bush denounce El Paso shooting as act of white terror

FILE – In this Dec. 6, 2017, file photo, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Texas Democrats have turned out in force ahead of their state’s first-in-the-nation primary Tuesday, March 6 2018, even though their party remains a longshot to win much. Democratic early voting […]

EL PASO (KXAN) — In the wake of the mass shooting in El Paso that took the lives of 20 people, Texas Republicans Ted Cruz and George P. Bush have released statements condemning what they say is an act of terrorism and white supremacy.

Senator Cruz released a statement about the tragedy Sunday afternoon.

“As the son of a Cuban immigrant, I am deeply horrified by the hateful anti-Hispanic bigotry expressed in the shooter’s so-called ‘manifesto.’ This ignorant racism is repulsive and profoundly anti-American,” Cruz wrote. “We must speak clearly to combat evil in any form it takes. What we saw yesterday was a heinous act of terrorism and white supremacy. There is no place for this in El Paso, in Texas, or anywhere across our nation.”

Bush took to Twitter Sunday saying, “I believe fighting terrorism remains a national priority. And that should include standing firm against white terrorism here in the US.”

The blood supplier We Are Blood is holding a blood drive at the Texas Trial Lawyers Association building along Colorado Street to benefit the victims of the shooting. Anyone wishing to donate can sign up online.