The Travis County Sheriff’s Office says more than 355 traffic hazard violations have been issued on Lime Creek Road since 2019.

VOLENTE, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said despite patrol efforts, Lime Creek Road continues to grow in popularity as a thrill ride destination for sports car and motorcycle enthusiasts.

The TCSO said the road, in the northwest part of the county near Lake Travis, is known for its tight curves, which attract those that enjoy driving fast and street racing.

It is well aware of the dangerous roadway and has been working with residents to address issues for years, the agency said.

According to the TCSO, from Jan. 1, 2019 to now, there have been two fatalities on Lime Creek Road. The first happened Jan. 7, 2021, and the second occurred just a few weeks ago on July 29.

Over the last five years, there have been 126 collisions, 24 collisions with injury and 355 traffic hazard violations issued on this stretch of road.

Community wants reckless driving to stop

This past spring, Volente community leaders, the TCSO, and other safety managers met to discuss the road’s reputation for reckless driving.

Curt Ballard lives near Lime Creek. He said the illegal racing has grown over the last couple of years and has spurred increased concern for the community.

“People are being killed out here with these racers, and while it’s been just racers so far, how long will it be before it’s innocent people like us who have moved out here kind of to get away from everything?” Ballard said.

In a statement to KXAN, Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez said her office is committed to patrolling Lime Creek Road to try and stop crashes from happening.