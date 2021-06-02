Affidavit: Fight over girlfriend led to Pflugerville shooting death, suspect charged with murder

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Details from an arrest affidavit describe what led to a man’s shooting death in Pflugerville Monday and another man who now faces a murder charge because of it.

The alleged shooter, Erick Jhames Lovelace, 26, was charged with first-degree murder after what the affidavit said was a physical altercation with a man dating his former girlfriend that turned deadly.

The affidavit said deputies responded at 11:42 p.m. Monday to 2801 Halite Bend in Pflugerville. When they arrived they saw a man, later identified as Cornelius Ramon Moore, 31, face-up in a driveway with an apparent gunshot wound to his chest. He was pronounced dead at 12:06 a.m. Tuesday.

Deputies interviewed the woman involved and she said she used to date Lovelace and was currently dating Moore, and she told them the two men starting yelling at each other outside her home. The fight escalated and she saw Lovelace point a gun at Moore, heard two gunshots and saw Lovelace leave with another man. Deputies found a spent shell casing from a 9mm handgun and two other live rounds were on the ground.

According to the affidavit, Lovelace told authorities he was in love with the woman and had given her an engagement ring even though he was currently in another relationship. Lovelace is the father of the woman’s children, the affidavit says.

The woman said Lovelace sent her several text messages claiming Moore was being disrespectful to her, and then he tried to call her several times. She didn’t answer the calls, and according to the affidavit, Lovelace sent another text message to her at 10:42 p.m. that said, “Hope he enjoy (sic) his last night alive,” referring to Moore.

Lovelace’s car was parked next door to the woman’s home when she and Moore returned from a store, and the incident unfolded from there.

After the interview with the woman, deputies asked Austin police to check on Lovelace’s home on Deatonhill Drive in south Austin. APD found Lovelace and another man there, and they were taken into custody around 2:10 a.m. June 2, the affidavit said.

Lovelace said he dated the woman for five years prior, but their relationship ended in 2020, the affidavit said. Initially, Lovelace denied being at her home and fighting with Moore, but the affidavit said he eventually admitted he was there to “talk to Moore.” Lovelace said Moore called him names, and admitted he had a gun but shot Moore in self-defense. The affidavit said Lovelace thought Moore also had a gun by the way he was reaching, but Lovelace also admitted he never saw Moore with a gun.

A Taurus 9mm handgun was found in the backyard of Lovelace’s home, the affidavit said. The affidavit did not specify if the other man in the car was charged with a crime.

At last check, this case hasn’t been added to the court docket, so attorney information for Lovelace is unavailable. Once it becomes available, we will ask Lovelace’s representation for a comment on his behalf.

According to jail records, Lovelace is currently in Travis County Jail.

This is the third homicide that TCSO is investigating in 2021.