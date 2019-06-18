Travis County Deputy hurt in crash in northeast Austin Tuesday

(Todd Bailey / KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Travis County Sheriff’s Deputy was released from the hospital late Tuesday morning after a front-end collision with another driver, officials say.

The wreck took place just after 3:18 a.m. near the 8600 block of East Highway 290 in the westbound frontage road, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries and was released as of 10:40 a.m., officials tweeted.

The frontage road was closed for hours but reopened ahead of rush hour traffic after investigations concluded. The driver did not leave the scene and cooperated with investigators.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Editor’s Note: Officials initially reported the other driver involved in the crash fled the scene. That is incorrect.