Taste of Mexico event at Mexic-Art Museum postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Mexic-Arte Museum is postponing its Taste of Mexico festival due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns in the area. Originally scheduled for November, the event will now be held May 4, 2022.

“We want to thank all of you for your patience as we navigate Museum operations during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the museum said in an announcement on Tuesday. “First and foremost, we want to maintain the safety and well-being of our community. Taste of Mexico will make a comeback with the same energy, and present the great food, music, and overall great experience the whole community can enjoy!”

The Taste of Mexico festival has been held since 1998. According to its website, attendees can sample Mexican-inspired cuisine and drinks from central Texas restaurants, food trucks, and beverage vendors.