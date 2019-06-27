Target offering teachers a week-long discount ahead of the new school year

Shoppers wait in queue outside for Black Friday sales at a Target store, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Newport, Ky. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The popular retail giant Target wants to help educators splurge on more than just back-to-school supplies with a special discount starting mid-July.

The is the second year in a row Target has offered teachers the week-long discount known as the Teacher prep Event.

The event features a 15% discount on select items. Any teachers hoping to take advantage of the discount will have to fill out a form and will be emailed their coupon.

The discount ranges from school supplies and essentials to adult clothing and accessories, food storage bags, Pillowfort furniture and Bullseye’s Playground items. The event last from July 13 through July 20.

More information on the Teacher Prep Event can be found on Target’s website.

A number of other companies, including the Container Store, Staples, FedEx Office, Dollar Tree, Joann Fabric and Crafts and Michael’s also offer discounts for teachers throughout the year, according to a list on Teachers.org.