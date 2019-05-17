Tardar Sauce, the original ‘Grumpy Cat,’ has died at age 7

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – NOVEMBER 21: Grumpy Cat appears at Lifetime’s Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas Ever event at Macy’s Union Square on November 21, 2014 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images for Civic Entertainment Group)

AUSTIN (KXAN/ WCMH) — Tardar Sauce, the internet sensation known as “Grumpy Cat” has died at age seven, according to a post on the cat’s social media accounts.

“We are unimaginably heartbroken to announce the loss of our beloved Grumpy Cat,” the lovable feline’s family announced on Twitter.

Tardar Sauce suffered complications from a urinary tract infection and despite medical care, she died on Tuesday, her family wrote.

“Despite being our baby and a cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world — even when times were tough,” they wrote. “Her spirit will continue to live on through her fans everywhere.”

The cat went viral in 2012 after photos of her naturally-grumpy face became a worldwide trending meme. Her owner, Tabatha Bundesen said her facial expression was actually caused be feline dwarfism.

The BBC reports Tardar Sauce traveled the world making TV appearances, including at KXAN, in 2014 and even starred in her own Christmas movie. Madame Tussauds unveiled a likeness of the cat in San Francisco in 2015.

