AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made an appearance at South by Southwest in Austin on Sunday.

Pelosi, D-Calif., joined a panel hosted by The Atlantic, a magazine covering politics, foreign affairs, business and the economy. The panel focused on the state of democracy in America and around the world.

One of the topics of discussion was the recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in her own backyard, according to The Atlantic.

“I don’t think there’s any appetite in this country for bailing out a bank,” she said. “What we would hope to see by tomorrow morning is for some other bank to buy the bank.” She said there were multiple potential buyers, but she couldn’t reveal their names, The Atlantic reports.

The Federal government announced Sunday that customers of Silicon Valley Bank will be able to deposit their money by Monday. The bank’s downward spiral began late Wednesday when it surprised investors with news that it needed to raise over $2 billion to offset losses. Clients of the bank largely include startups and technology companies.

Pelosi also gave her opinion on the state of the Republican Party and the conclusions of the January 6 attack on the Capitol. “As you saw on January 6, there is a sentiment in our country that is anarchist,” said Pelosi. She said it’s important to value differing opinions and talked about the advice she’s sharing with colleagues on the opposite side of the aisle.

“I keep saying to my Republican friends—and I do have some—take back your party,” Pelosi said in the clip of the Sunday morning SXSW panel. “You’re a grand ole party, you’ve done great things for our country, the country needs a strong Republican Party. Instead you’ve turned into a cult, to a thug.”

Pelosi went on to say it’s important for there to be debate on the role of government but there should not be “radical, right-wing, destructive” leaders feeding the flame.

Pelosi’s husband, Paul joined her during the visit to Austin for SXSW, The Atlantic reports. Paul Pelosi was attacked with a hammer by an intruder in the couple’s San Francisco home.

“I was the target,” she said according to The Atlantic. “He paid the price.”

After making a stop in Austin, the Pelosi’s jetted off to California to attend Vanity Fair’s 2023 Oscars Party.