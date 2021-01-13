Willie Nelson announced as SXSW 2021 keynote in release of speaker lineup

FILE – In this Feb. 5, 2015 file photo, Willie Nelson performs at the 17th Annual GRAMMY Foundation Legacy Concert at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles. Nelson announced Monday, April 20, 2015, he plans to roll out his own brand of marijuana called “Willies Reserve, that will be grown and sold in Colorado […]

AUSTIN (KXAN) — SXSW released the initial wave of its featured speaker lineup as part of the 2021 online festival.

Among those announced for the festival to be held March 16-20 was keynote Willie Nelson, a musician, actor and activist.

“No individual has had the cultural impact on, or been more synonymous with the creative vibrancy of Austin than Willie Nelson, and we are incredibly honored to have him as a SXSW Online 2021 Keynote,” said Chief Programming Officer Hugh Forrest.

The conference moved to a digital experience due to rising cases of COVID-19 in the area and local restrictions on events. SXSW was canceled in 2020 due to concerns about the influx of people that come into the city for the event.

The conference will still feature a full list of over 230 conference sessions, music festival showcases and film festival screenings.

Other speakers and artists include Samantha Bee, Chiquis Rivera, Lil Dicky, Matthew McConaughey, LL Cool J, Chainsmokers and Queen Latifah.

Find the full list on the SXSW website.