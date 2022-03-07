Which roads will be closed in Austin for SXSW?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With South by Southwest Conference & Festivals set to kick off March 11, city and conference leaders, residents and visitors alike are gearing up for a week of guest speakers, panelists, performances — and plenty of traffic.

Here are the roadways with scheduled closures or alterations during the festival, which runs through March 20.

Full closures

Riverside Drive

The 600-900 blocks of Riverside Drive will be closed from 4 a.m. March 14 through 1 p.m. March 20. The closure applies to both through traffic as well as access to parking lots maintained by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

Rainey Street

The city will close the 6-90 blocks of Rainey Street March 11-20, from 2:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. daily.

East 9th Street

The 600-700 blocks of East 9th Street will be closed 8 a.m. March 10 until 8 a.m. March 20 as a safety closure.

East 6th Street

The 200-800 blocks of East 6th Street will be closed from 12 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day, running from March 11-20. Austin Police will close the roadway each day at noon before reopening it at 6 a.m.

East 3rd Street

The 300 block of East 3rd Street will be closed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day from March 11-19 for SXSW.

East 2nd Street

The 300 block of East 2nd Street will be closed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day, March 11-19 for SXSW.

Red River Street

The 500-600 blocks of Red River Street will be closed from 12 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day, from March 11-20. Austin Police will close the roadway each day at noon before reopening it at 6 a.m.

The 700 block of Red River Street will be closed from 2 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day, March 11-20 as a safety closure.

The 800-900 blocks of Red River Street will be closed from 2 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day, March 11-20 as a safety closure.

Neches Street

Neches Street will be closed in the 500 and 600 blocks during SXSW, beginning at 3 a.m. March 11 through 8 a.m. March 20.

Neches Street will be closed in the 600-700 blocks from 8 a.m. March 15 through 8 a.m. March 20.

Trinity Street

The 100-300 blocks of Trinity Street will be closed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day, March 11-19 for SXSW.

The 500 and 600 blocks of Trinity Street will be closed from 3 a.m. March 11 through 8 a.m. March 20 for SXSW.

The 600 block of Trinity Street will be closed for SXSW events from 8 a.m. March 15 until 8 a.m. March 20.

San Jacinto Boulevard

San Jacinto Boulevard will be closed in the 500 and 600 blocks from 3 a.m. March 11 through 8 a.m. March 20.

The 600 block of San Jacinto Boulevard, from 6th Street to the alley, will be closed from 2 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day from March 11-20 as a city safety closure.

The 600 block of San Jacinto Boulevard, from the alley to 7th Street, will be closed from 8 a.m. March 15 through 8 a.m. March 20 for SXSW.

Davis Street

The 600 block of Davis Street will closed from 2:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. each day from March 11-20. Austin Police emergency closures are possible at 11 a.m. each day as well.

East Avenue

The 50 block of East Avenue will be closed from 6 a.m. March 9 through 3 a.m. March 20 as part of SXSW’s festivities.

Onion Street

The 600 block of Onion Street will be completely closed from 9 a.m. March 14 through 8 a.m. March 20.

Sabine Street

Sabine Street will be closed to traffic in the 500 and 600 blocks from 3 a.m. March 11 through 8 a.m. March 20.

The city of Austin outlined partial and full road closures planned during the South by Southwest Conference & Festivals, scheduled for March 11-20. (Screenshot courtesy: City of Austin)

Partial, intermittent closures

I-35 north ramp at Cesar Chavez Street

The I-35 north ramp at Cesar Chavez Street will be closed periodically throughout SXSW.

I-35 south ramp at Cesar Chavez Street

The I-35 south ramp at Cesar Chavez Street will be closed periodically throughout SXSW.

I-35 south ramp at 8th Street

The I-35 south ramp at 8th Street will undergo intermittent closures throughout SXSW.

I-35 north ramp at 6th Street

The I-35 north ramp will be periodically closed at 6th Street throughout SXSW.

Trinity Street

The right lane of the 1200-1400 blocks of Trinity Street will be closed from 4 p.m. March 15 to 3 a.m. March 20 for SXSW.

The right lane, bike lane and parking lane in the 700 block of Trinity Street will be closed from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. daily, March 16-20 as a safety closure.

The right lane in the 400 block of Trinity Street will be closed from 3 a.m. March 11-8 a.m. March 20 as a safety closure. Fire and EMS access will still be available.

Congress Avenue

The right lane in the 700 block of Congress Avenue will be closed from 7 a.m. March 11 through 3 a.m. March 20 for SXSW.

West 6th Street

The right lane in the 100 block of West 6th Street will be closed at the following intervals:

10 p.m. March 11 through 3 a.m. March 12

10 p.m. March 12 through 3 a.m. March 13

10 p.m. March 14-20 until 3 a.m. March 15-21

The right lane in the 200 block of West 6th Street will be closed in the following intermittent periods:

10 p.m. March 11 through 3 a.m. March 12

10 p.m. March 12 through 3 a.m. March 13

10 p.m. March 14-20 until 3 a.m. March 15-21

East 7th Street

The 200-600 blocks of East 7th Street will be closed for SXSW from 9 a.m. March 11 through 3 a.m. March 20.

East 5th Street

The parking and left lane along the 100 and 200 blocks of East 5th Street will be closed from 12:01 a.m. March 14 through 8 a.m. March 20 as a safety closure.

The right lane in the 400 block of East 5th Street will be closed from 3 a.m. March 11 through 8 a.m. March 20 as a safety closure. Fire and EMS access will still be available.

Red River Street

Southbound traffic in the 400 block of Red River Street will be restricted to local traffic only from 2:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. each day, March 11-20.

Bouldin Neighborhood

The Bouldin neighborhood — including Bouldin Avenue, South 5th Street, Dawson Road, Daniel Drive, Christopher Street and South 3rd Street — will be restricted to local access only. The closures will begin at 1 p.m. March 17-18 and 10 a.m. March 19 and reopen at 10 p.m. March 17-19.