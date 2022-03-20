AUSTIN (KXAN) — The final day of the 2022 South by Southwest Conference & Festivals has arrived, and Austin residents and visitors still have several in-person and online event options available before the festival wraps.

Here’s a look at the remaining SXSW events on Sunday.

Time: 1 hour, 33 minute run time

Location: Online event

Description: “Mickey: The Story of a Mouse” evaluates the cultural impact and significance of Mickey Mouse and his continued existence as “one of the most enduring symbols in our history.”

Time: 1 hour, 29 minute run time

Location: Online event

Description: Director Ron Howard’s “We Feed People” follows renowned chef José Andrés and his nonprofit World Central Kitchen’s mission to become a highly regarded humanitarian aid organizations in the disaster relief sector.

Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Location: Republic Square Park

Description: Sunday Morning Service includes performances from four artists between 10 a.m. and noon, a pastor’s message from 12-1 p.m. and a headliner performance from 1-2 p.m.

Time: 12:30-5:30 p.m.

Location: Krieg Field

Description: The 2022 South by Southwest Closing BBQ and Softball Tournament is free and open to all music and platinum badges, and open to the general public with food and drink tickets for sale. Any SXSW platinum or music registrant can sign up to play in the tournament.

Time: 9-9:40 p.m.

Location: Swan Dive

Description: Roller Derby is an indie-pop trio formed in Hamburg in 2020, with music bridging “the gap between nostalgic, wavey 80s sound and modern indie pop.”

Time: 10-10:40 p.m.

Location: Swan Dive

Description: Blaming Tiger, a “multi-national alternative K-pop band,” derives its name from the Asian tiger balm ointment. The group aims to represent the younger generation of society and “create a global impact,” according to the group’s SXSW description.