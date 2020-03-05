WarnerMedia joins list of companies pulling out of SXSW

AUSTIN (KXAN) — WarnerMedia has joined a number of other big named companies pulling out of SXSW in Austin.

CNN, owned by WarnerMedia, tweeted about the move saying it was a precaution.

As a precaution, WarnerMedia has decided it best not to move forward with activations at SXSW. We look forward to seeing everyone in Austin next year. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) March 5, 2020

Though the company did not further elaborate on the reason, with pressure mounting from Coronavirus concerns, it joins the list of others like TikTok, Facebook and Intel deciding not to participate in the festival that draws thousands of people year after year.

The link meant to describe the company’s role in SXSW on the festivals’ website leads to an error page.

Sessions hosted by the group included a conversation about HBO Max’s plans to make a space for themselves in streaming services.