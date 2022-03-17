AUSTIN (KXAN) — The seventh day of the 2022 South by Southwest Conference & Festivals explores the future of air travel, a global housing crisis, plant-based meats and their impact on health and gender gaps in the music industry.
Here’s a look at some of the top badge and free events in store on Thursday.
Badge Events
ENCORE SESSION: 10 Entertainment Industry Trends to Know for 2022
- Time: 10-11 a.m.
- Location: Austin Convention Center, Ballroom EF
- Description: From an increasing presence of streaming TV and music services to e-sports, online gaming and cryptocurrency, this panel will pull from 18 months of data to highlight key trends in entertainment consumers’ behaviors.
Featured Session: A Conversation With American Airlines CEO on Future Travel
- Time: 10-11 a.m.
- Location: Austin Convention Center, Room 16AB
- Description: American Airlines’ chairman and CEO Doug Parker will speak with Aviation Week Network’s executive editor Lee Ann Shay on the return to travel in the pandemic, sustainability efforts and what’s in store for the future of air travel.
Featured Session: Moving The Needle: Closing Music Industry Gender Gaps
- Time: 10-11 a.m.
- Location: Online event, Channel 2
- Description: Currently, only 21% of musicians, 12% of songwriters and 2% of producers in the music industry are women. This discussion centers on closing the gender app in the industry and the work of We are Moving the Needle, a nonprofit organized to help support industry professionals break into and reshape the profession.
Featured Session: Ocean Vibe Shift: Changing Tides for Ocean Conservation
- Time: 10-11 a.m.
- Location: Austin Convention Center, Ballroom D
- Description: Entrepreneur John Paul DeJoria and climate scientist and marine biologist Dr. Deborah Brosnan will talk about the use of AI technology and NFTs in the fight for ocean conservation.
Floating Cities: Combating a Global Housing Crisis
- Time: 10-11 a.m.
- Location: Austin Convention Center, Room 18CD
- Description: With an estimated 1.5 billion peopled expected to be displaced by 2050 due to climate change and rising sea levels, this panel will look into equitable and sustainable solutions to global challenges afoot.
2022 Banksy Experience at Atmosphere (Unauthorized)
- Time: 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
- Location: 416 Congress Ave., Austin
- Description: SXSW badge holders can explore one of the largest private collections of Banksy’s artwork, including a limited edition of “Girl with Balloon Red” and “Girl with Balloon, Purple.”
Austin’s Rise as a Transportation Hub
- Time: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Location: Hilton Austin Downtown, Salon DE
- Description: This panel explores the spike in transportation activity over the past 18 months, and whether it’s all centric to Tesla’s upcoming cybertruck manufacturing facility or what other trends are at play?
Featured Session: Music & The Movement with Nathaniel Rateliff
- Time: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Location: Austin Convention Center, Ballroom EF
- Description: Throughout history, music has often been a crucial element in social activism and movements. Musician and panelist Nathaniel Rateliff serves as the founder of The Marigold Project, a foundation aimed at addressing economic, racial and social justice. This discussion will address how musicians and activists can help build durable and impactful justice movements.
Featured Session: Future Intersections of Food, Technology & Culture
- Time: 2-3 p.m.
- Location: Online event, Channel 2
- Description: This panel will look into today’s current trends in on-demand delivery and food access services, as well as how industry leaders can help create a more equitable, sustainable and scalable system to feed a growing planet.
Plant-Based Meat: Green Eats or Just Junk Food?
- Time: 4-5 p.m.
- Location: Hilton Austin Downtown, Salon F
- Description: This discussion analyzes the growing trend of plant-based diet and alternative proteins as an ecofriendly counterpart to meat, while also looking into how plant-based burgers and meats impact people’s health and nutrition.
Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story
- Time: Available 9 a.m., March 17-9 a.m., March 19
- Location: Online screening
- Description: This film takes a look back on the 50th anniversary of the iconic Jazz Fest, pairing live performances, archival footage and interviews with key figures.
Free Events
“Offer Them Comfort. Offer Them Rest.” by Desireé Vaniecia
- Time: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Location: The LINE
- Description: “Offer Them Comfort. Offer Them Rest.” is a SXSW art program installation by Desireé Vaniecia, its title pulled by a poem on fear written by author Nayyirah Waheed. A contemporary painter who lives and works in Dallas, Vaniecia’s work centers on her personal fears for motherhood and coming to terms with them. Her artistic style challenges stereotypes of Black women in the media and her portraits “evoke both vulnerability and strength through posture, physical interaction, or compositional format.”
SXSW Art Program Mural – “Repose” by JD Moore
- Time: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Location: The LINE
- Description: JD Moore uses geometric shapes and takes influence from ancient Egyptian floral iconography to create a mural “free from stress and anxiety.” A painter from Dallas, JD Moore’s works have previously been featured in the Dallas Morning News Sunday edition as well as the Dallas Contemporary.
X-Ray Vision with Jason Concepcion
- Time: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Location: Austin Marriott Downtown, Moontower Hall
- Description: Emmy Award winner Jason Concepcion and Rosie Knight of Crooked Media discuss the journey of film, TV and comics through fandom perspectives.