AUSTIN (KXAN) — The seventh day of the 2022 South by Southwest Conference & Festivals explores the future of air travel, a global housing crisis, plant-based meats and their impact on health and gender gaps in the music industry.

Here’s a look at some of the top badge and free events in store on Thursday.

Badge Events

10-11 a.m. Location: Austin Convention Center, Ballroom EF

Austin Convention Center, Ballroom EF Description: From an increasing presence of streaming TV and music services to e-sports, online gaming and cryptocurrency, this panel will pull from 18 months of data to highlight key trends in entertainment consumers’ behaviors.

10-11 a.m. Location: Austin Convention Center, Room 16AB

Austin Convention Center, Room 16AB Description: American Airlines’ chairman and CEO Doug Parker will speak with Aviation Week Network’s executive editor Lee Ann Shay on the return to travel in the pandemic, sustainability efforts and what’s in store for the future of air travel.

10-11 a.m. Location: Online event, Channel 2

Online event, Channel 2 Description: Currently, only 21% of musicians, 12% of songwriters and 2% of producers in the music industry are women. This discussion centers on closing the gender app in the industry and the work of We are Moving the Needle, a nonprofit organized to help support industry professionals break into and reshape the profession.

10-11 a.m. Location: Austin Convention Center, Ballroom D

Austin Convention Center, Ballroom D Description: Entrepreneur John Paul DeJoria and climate scientist and marine biologist Dr. Deborah Brosnan will talk about the use of AI technology and NFTs in the fight for ocean conservation.

10-11 a.m. Location: Austin Convention Center, Room 18CD

Austin Convention Center, Room 18CD Description: With an estimated 1.5 billion peopled expected to be displaced by 2050 due to climate change and rising sea levels, this panel will look into equitable and sustainable solutions to global challenges afoot.

11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Location: 416 Congress Ave., Austin

416 Congress Ave., Austin Description: SXSW badge holders can explore one of the largest private collections of Banksy’s artwork, including a limited edition of “Girl with Balloon Red” and “Girl with Balloon, Purple.”

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Location: Hilton Austin Downtown, Salon DE

Hilton Austin Downtown, Salon DE Description: This panel explores the spike in transportation activity over the past 18 months, and whether it’s all centric to Tesla’s upcoming cybertruck manufacturing facility or what other trends are at play?

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Location: Austin Convention Center, Ballroom EF

Austin Convention Center, Ballroom EF Description: Throughout history, music has often been a crucial element in social activism and movements. Musician and panelist Nathaniel Rateliff serves as the founder of The Marigold Project, a foundation aimed at addressing economic, racial and social justice. This discussion will address how musicians and activists can help build durable and impactful justice movements.

2-3 p.m. Location: Online event, Channel 2

Online event, Channel 2 Description: This panel will look into today’s current trends in on-demand delivery and food access services, as well as how industry leaders can help create a more equitable, sustainable and scalable system to feed a growing planet.

4-5 p.m. Location: Hilton Austin Downtown, Salon F

Hilton Austin Downtown, Salon F Description: This discussion analyzes the growing trend of plant-based diet and alternative proteins as an ecofriendly counterpart to meat, while also looking into how plant-based burgers and meats impact people’s health and nutrition.

Available 9 a.m., March 17-9 a.m., March 19 Location: Online screening

Online screening Description: This film takes a look back on the 50th anniversary of the iconic Jazz Fest, pairing live performances, archival footage and interviews with key figures.

Free Events

9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Location: The LINE

The LINE Description: “Offer Them Comfort. Offer Them Rest.” is a SXSW art program installation by Desireé Vaniecia, its title pulled by a poem on fear written by author Nayyirah Waheed. A contemporary painter who lives and works in Dallas, Vaniecia’s work centers on her personal fears for motherhood and coming to terms with them. Her artistic style challenges stereotypes of Black women in the media and her portraits “evoke both vulnerability and strength through posture, physical interaction, or compositional format.”

9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Location: The LINE

The LINE Description: JD Moore uses geometric shapes and takes influence from ancient Egyptian floral iconography to create a mural “free from stress and anxiety.” A painter from Dallas, JD Moore’s works have previously been featured in the Dallas Morning News Sunday edition as well as the Dallas Contemporary.