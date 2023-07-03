SXSW 2023 kicks off at the Austin Convention Center on March 10, 2023 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — South by Southwest Conference & Festivals launched its artists showcase application for the 2024 event series last week, and the application features some pay bumps for selected artists.

The 2024 showcase application launched June 27. As part of it, SXSW officials said domestic acts are eligible for monetary compensation in place of artist credentials, which offer access to certain SXSW features.

Next year, eligible bands that opt for pay will receive $350, while solo artists will earn $150.

The slight pay increase comes after the Union of Musicians and Allied Workers (UMAW) launched a fair pay campaign against SXSW back in early February.

The 2023 festival provided $100 in monetary compensation for solo and duo performers and $250 for bands, KXAN reported in February.

Domestic artists can also opt for a wristband in lieu of the financial compensation, giving them access to performances and conferences. This year’s wristband access package includes complimentary artist meals and drinks, per SXSW.

Artists can apply to perform at SXSW 2024 now through Oct. 27. The early application entry (June 27 through Aug. 25) costs $35, while the regular application entry (Aug. 26 through Oct. 27) costs $55.

KXAN has reached out to SXSW to clarify whether the adjusted compensations apply to each performance an artist plays, or whether it’s for the totality of the festival. We’ll update this story if a response is received.