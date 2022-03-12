SXSW offers opportunity for connection after two-year halt

Seek Institute shares their message through an interactive mural at SXSW. (KXAN Photo/Kaitlyn Karmout)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several SXSW events are rooted in offering opportunities for connections as it’s the first Austin SXSW conference in two years.

Several individuals and businesses are getting the opportunity to reach people and connect in a way that they’ve been missing.

“You ever walk through life sometimes and there’s a whole lot of stuff going on?” said Sade Jones, Owner of Sadeizm SoulFull Somatics.

Jones hosted an event outside the Palmer Event Center on Saturday for the Wellness Expo. It’s the first large setting she’s had since launching her business in 2020.

“I got invited in 2020 and it was the launch of my business. I thought I’m going to quit my job and this is going to be the platform to which I start my business,” said Jones. “Then SXSW 2020 didn’t happen.”

Over a dozen people showed up to her workout event on Saturday. Together they worked together to create meaningful connections with each other.

“I thought wow, look at the way this all comes back around,” said Jones.

Many others at the SXSW Wellness Center on Saturday shared the same sentiments.

“I started feeling a little anxiety, like how do I engage, how do I make small talk again,” said Alex Brownridge. “It’s been a while since I’ve had to do that. I can tell once you create space for it, people say ‘oh yes, let’s connect.’ It’s amazing how quickly people go back into that space.”

SXSW isn’t just an opportunity for individuals to connect again, but for local non-profits to get their message out to the masses.

Austin’s Communities for Recovery inside SXSW event on Saturday. (KXAN Photo/Kaitlyn Karmout)

“I got my life back from being in jails and treatment centers,” said Darryl Rembert.

Darryl Rembert began recovering from addiction in 2014. He’s now a pier recovery coach for the organization Communities for Recovery. On Saturday, the group got to share how they work to help Austin residents overcome addiction through pier recovery support services.

“We’re going to leave today and tomorrow knowing that a different part of Austin knows who we are and what we do,” said Javier Soto, Recovery Support Services Manager.

Other organizations like the ‘Seek Institute’ which is a non-profit that helps provide mental health resources in Central Texas shared their message through an interactive mural at the SXSW event on Saturday.

The two groups will also be inside the SXSW Wellness Center on Sunday, March 13 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.