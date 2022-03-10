SXSW: New solutions emerge for solving homelessness in Austin

An Austin company is a finalist for SXSW for a housing solution they hope can be used for people experiencing homelessness. (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN)– An Austin company is a finalist for SXSW for a housing solution they hope can be used for people experiencing homelessness.

Sam Haytham with KIRO ACTION has come up with a glass flex space that he says can be set up in hours, anywhere, like parking lots or fields.

The structure can also be plugged into utilities and Haytham says he’s already working with cities in Florida and Georgia to roll it out.

He sees it as dignified housing, and his underlying goal is to supply the homes to refugee camps and those experiencing homelessness at-cost or even free.

The structure is a finalist during SXSW’s Pitch Program under the Smart Cities category, and an example is being showcased at the Mexican American Cultural Center for the public to see.

Another resource also emerged this week: The Other Ones Foundation created an all-inclusive list of homeless service providers, programs and support organizations.

The nonprofit provides aid, case management and work opportunities to people experiencing homelessness across the city.

They hope their new database cuts back on redundancies in work, and encourages more collaboration.

“There are a lot of amazing groups doing amazing work to help our unhoused community,” said Chris Baker, TOOF Founder and Executive Director, in a press release. “Unfortunately, many groups are siloed. Building this resource list is a great first step towards the service provision community working together as a team, reducing duplication of work, and, most importantly, offering our unhoused community the best possible services.”

The group is also currently building a transitional shelter at The Esperanza Community, the state-sanctioned encampment in East Austin.

