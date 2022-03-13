SXSW: Must-see events on Sunday, March 13

FILE – SXSW Interactive and Film Festival attendees crowd the Austin Convention Center on March 9, 2013, in Austin, Texas. After the pandemic forced the South by Southwest Film Festival to turn virtual the last two years, the Austin, Texas, festival is plotting a largely in-person event this March, with the premieres of the third season of Donald Glover’s “Atlanta,” the latest from Richard Linklater and the Sandra Bullock-Channing Tatum comedy “The Lost City.” (AP Photo/Jack Plunkett, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Day 3 of the 2022 South by Southwest Conference & Festivals will feature conversations on digital misinformation and social protests, a finale celebration of Major League Soccer’s FIFA e-sports league and a keynote address from three-time Grammy Award winner Lizzo.

Here’s a look at some of the top sessions to check out Sunday, as well as a handful of free events open to the public.

Featured Session: Misinformation and the Ongoing Danger to Our Democracy

Time: 10-11 a.m.

Austin Convention Center, Room 16AB Description: CNN’s Kasie Hunt and U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) will discuss the rise in online misinformation and the risks it poses for democratic societies, with a focus on the Jan. 6, 2021 and “the fight to protect democracy from the rise of authoritarianism.”

Beyond Protest: Creating Policy Change Through Social Movements

Time: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Hilton Austin Downtown, Salon A Description: Following the rise in protests against police killings of Black people in the summer of 2020, renewed attention has been centered around revitalizing public safety practices, immigration rights, economic justice and other social issues. Former Austin City Council Member and Texas District 35 Democratic candidate Greg Casar, Working Families Party’s Maurice Mitchell and Mijente’s Tania Unzueta Carrasco discuss transforming political protests into legislative policy.

Bridging the Gap for Diverse Entrepreneurs

Time: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Description: As the tech industry works to diversify its employees and incorporate more inclusionary efforts into its practices, several companies and nonprofits are bolstering efforts to help entrepreneurs from underrepresented communities launch and grow their businesses. The session will focus on expanding opportunities for public-private partnerships and democratizing global markets and talents.

Keynote Speaker: Lizzo

Time: 1-2 p.m.

Austin Convention Center, Ballroom D Description: Sunday’s keynote comes via three-time Grammy Award winner Lizzo, whose upcoming “Watch Our for the Big Grrrls” series will premiere on Prime Video this spring and centers around her search for full-figured women to join her on her world tour.

Still Working 9 to 5

Time: 3:45-5:21 p.m.

Austin Convention Center, SXSW Film Theater Description: Forty years after the release of Jane Fonda, Dolly Parton and Lily Tomlin’s “9 to 5,” conversations around workplace inequality for female employees still continue.

Sunday Free Events

SXSW Art Program Mural – “Repose” by JD Moore

Time: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

The LINE Description: JD Moore uses geometric shapes and takes influence from ancient Egyptian floral iconography to create a mural “free from stress and anxiety.” A painter from Dallas, JD Moore’s works have previously been featured in the Dallas Morning News Sunday edition as well as the Dallas Contemporary.

EMLS Cup presented by Coca-Cola

Time: 2-5:30 p.m.

Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater Description: As part of the finale of Major League Soccer’s FIFA e-sports league, professional FIFA players compete to be crowned the best in North America. Attendees will be able to enjoy food and beverage offerings, music, free merchandise and FIFA open play.

Transforming Wellness: Becoming Truly Trauma-Informed

Time: 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Palmer Events Center Description: Increased attention within the wellness community has centered around trauma-informed work, established through a variety of techniques, methodologies and practices. Transforming Wellness’ Kelly Marshall and Kewal Hausmann lead conversations on how people engage in wellness practices through their personal lived experiences, how wellness interacts with identity and how biased viewpoints can hinder healing and progress.

