AUSTIN (KXAN) — “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie,” but what does the word “still” mean to the iconic actor?

Michael J. Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease at 29 but he first thought it was a bad hangover. Life for the 61-year-old is much different than it was before but “still” he stays strong when, at times, it may be hard for him.

Fox and the team behind his new Apple TV+ documentary attended South by Southwest Film & TV Festival on Tuesday and were greeted with a warm welcome, tears, smiles and laughter.

Fox told KXAN he was excited about seeing the film Tuesday and he shared his excitement about hitting up the pool after the premiere.

Michael J. Fox at ‘STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie’ premiere at 2023 South by Southwest Film & TV Festival at The Paramount Theater in Austin, Texas. (KXAN/Ricky Garcia)

Michael J. Fox at ‘STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie’ premiere at 2023 South by Southwest Film & TV Festival at The Paramount Theater in Austin, Texas. (KXAN/Ricky Garcia)

Parkinson’s disease makes it difficult to walk but Fox walked the red carpet at the Austin premiere. In the documentary, he’s not afraid to joke about falling. He says his walking can sometimes freak people out. He doesn’t walk alone and has someone there with him.

In one of the clips, Fox falls on the street and Apple TV+ crews were rolling. He happens to fall near a woman, who then runs to help him up. “You knocked me off my feet,” Fox says to her as he’s helped up by his assistant.

Even if he falls, Fox still walks and carries on with life, cracking jokes and comparing himself to a cockroach.

“I’m a cockroach.. you can’t kill a cockroach,” Fox said.

He says when the film’s director Davis Guggenheim came to him with the idea, he was excited and wanted to take it on. “My family was very patient, we went though a lot of stuff,” Fox tells KXAN. He thanks his family for standing by his side as he hold on to his wife, Tracy Pollan.

“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” will be on Apple TV+ sometime in the ‘future.’