SXSW: Free, badge events to check out Tuesday, March 15

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Day 5 of the 2022 South by Southwest Conference & Festivals covers everything from the rise in popularity of Formula 1 and TikTok to conversations on gender equity in tech and with the Facebook whistleblower.

Here’s a look at some of the badged and free events happening Tuesday.

Badged Events

Time: 10-11 a.m.

10-11 a.m. Location: Online

Online Description: Dubbed the “Facebook Whistleblower,” Frances Haugen — a former data scientist at Facebook — rose to prominence as the employee who helped make public the company’s practices that posed threats to user safety. Specific allegations made by Haugen claim that the mega media platform knows its site spreads misinformation and sows body dysmorphic thoughts and imagery into young adults.

Time: 10-11 a.m.

10-11 a.m. Location: Hilton Austin Downtown, Salon F

Hilton Austin Downtown, Salon F Description: From the 1817 founding of the New York Stock Exchange, less than 40 companies have been taken public with a woman at the helm. This panel will analyze the gender disparities in tech and what measures need to be taken to help amplify women employees to leadership roles.

Time: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Location: Fairmont, Manchester B

Fairmont, Manchester B Description: With the coronavirus pandemic came an increasing popularity in virtual concerts as a means of sharing artists’ works remotely. The result was an increase in showcasing emerging and seasoned talent, while minimizing musicians’ carbon footprints through fewer tours. The panel will analyze the future of live entertainment and whether hybrid concerts are on the industry’s horizon.

Time: 2:30-3:30 p.m.

2:30-3:30 p.m. Location: Austin Convention Center, Ballroom D

Austin Convention Center, Ballroom D Description: With Facebook’s pivot to becoming “Meta” in October, the company looks to expand into the metaverse — a pivot from 2-dimensional screens into more immersive elements, such as augmented or virtual reality options. Facebook founder and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg will discuss how the metaverse could work with businesses, creators and individual users down the road.

Time: 4-5 p.m.

4-5 p.m. Location: Hilton Austin Downtown, Salon F

Hilton Austin Downtown, Salon F Description: Texas-based entrepreneurs and venture capitalists break down the growth of billion-dollar businesses in Texas and how “unicorn companies” can pivot from early start-up stages into lucrative companies.

Time: 4-5 p.m.

4-5 p.m. Location: Courtyard Marriott, Rio Grande Ballroom

Courtyard Marriott, Rio Grande Ballroom Description: Leaders from The Orchard, a New York-based distributor of independent music, will discuss the changing landscape of music dissemination and how digital data and technology will continue to impact the future of music and independent artistry.

Time: 6:15-7:55 p.m.

6:15-7:55 p.m. Location: Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar, Alamo Lamar D

Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar, Alamo Lamar D Description: The film follows the rise of the social media platform TikTok and the socio-political, economic and cultural influences the app has on users and society, as well as security issues and racial biases prevalent within the platform.

Time: 7:30-9 p.m.

7:30-9 p.m. Location: Paramount Theatre

Paramount Theatre Description: The SXSW Film Festivals will award winners for narrative features, documentaries, design and specialty awards during this year’s event.

Free Events

Time: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Location: The LINE

The LINE Description: JD Moore uses geometric shapes and takes influence from ancient Egyptian floral iconography to create a mural “free from stress and anxiety.” A painter from Dallas, JD Moore’s works have previously been featured in the Dallas Morning News Sunday edition as well as the Dallas Contemporary.

Time: 4-5 p.m.

4-5 p.m. Location: Austin Marriott Downtown, Moontower Hall

Austin Marriott Downtown, Moontower Hall Description: With this past fall’s Formula 1 United States Grand Prix in Austin marking the largest weekend attendance crowd in the sport’s history, the event will take a look at the growing popularity of the sport and what’s to come.