AUSTIN (KXAN) — Chris Pine, Eva Longoria, Elizabeth Olsen were just some of the stars we spotted on the red carpet for the first weekend of South by Southwest Film & TV Festival.

Day 1

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

The first film to premiere on opening night of the festival is Dungeons & Dragons. “A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people,” the film’s description reads. The film stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Daisy Head and Sophia Lillis.

Chris Pine at the 2023 South by Southwest Film & TV Festival in Austin, Texas. (KXAN/Ricky Garcia)

Regé-Jean Page at the 2023 South by Southwest Film & TV Festival in Austin, Texas. (KXAN/Ricky Garcia)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 10: (L-R) Sophia Lillis, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris Pine, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith and Daisy Head attend the World Premiere screening of Paramount Pictures and eOne’s “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival on March 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Sarah Kerver/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 10: Michelle Rodriguez attends the World Premiere screening of Paramount Pictures and eOne’s “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival on March 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Sarah Kerver/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Chris Pine at the 2023 South by Southwest Film & TV Festival in Austin, Texas. (KXAN/Ricky Garcia)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 10: Chris Pine attends “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” world premiere during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for SXSW)

Regé-Jean Page at the 2023 South by Southwest Film & TV Festival in Austin, Texas. (KXAN/Ricky Garcia)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 10: Sophia Lillis attends the World Premiere screening of Paramount Pictures and eOne’s “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival on March 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Sarah Kerver/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Chris Pine at the 2023 South by Southwest Film & TV Festival in Austin, Texas. (KXAN/Ricky Garcia)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 10: Daisy Head attends the World Premiere screening of Paramount Pictures and eOne’s “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival on March 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Sarah Kerver/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Chris Pine at the 2023 South by Southwest Film & TV Festival in Austin, Texas. (KXAN/Ricky Garcia)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 10: (L-R) Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page on stage during the Q+A at the “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” world premiere during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for SXSW)

Swarm

This new Amazon Prime Video series was created by Donald Glover and Houston’s own Janine Nabers. It actually takes place in Houston where a young Texas woman’s obsession with a pop star takes a dark turn. It stars Dominique Fishback, Chloe Bailey and Damson Idris.

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 10: Chloe Bailey meets fans at the “Swarm” screening during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for SXSW)

Cast of ‘Swarm’ at the 2023 South by Southwest Film & TV Festival in Austin, Texas. (KXAN/Ricky Garcia)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 10: (L-R) Dominique Fishback, Chloe Bailey, speak during the Q+A at the “Swarm” screening during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for SXSW)

Chloe Bailey at the 2023 South by Southwest Film & TV Festival in Austin, Texas. (KXAN/Ricky Garcia)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 10: Chloe Bailey attends the “Swarm” screening during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for SXSW)

Dominique Fishback at the 2023 South by Southwest Film & TV Festival in Austin, Texas. (KXAN/Ricky Garcia)

Dominique Fishback at the 2023 South by Southwest Film & TV Festival in Austin, Texas. (KXAN/Ricky Garcia)

Day 2

Love & Death

The new HBO Max series is a true-crime drama based on actual events that took place in Texas in the 1980s. It follows the murder of Betty Gore and her accused killer Candy Montgomery. The series was filmed in Central Texas. KXAN asked the star of the series, Elizabeth Olsen about the experience filming in the Austin area.

“We lived her for seven months, this was home. Zilker was my home…it’s nice returning,” said Olsen. “I’m really happy to be here and to return to the place where we shot this project and it feels really intentional.”

The cast includes Jesse Plemons, Lily Rabe, Patrick Fugit.

Elizabeth Olsen at the 2023 South by Southwest Film & TV Festival in Austin, Texas. (KXAN/Ricky Garcia)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 11: Lily Rabe meets fans at the “Love & Death” premiere at the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 11, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for SXSW)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 11: (L-R) Patrick Fugit, Elizabeth Olsen, Lily Rabe, Lesli Linka Glatter, David E. Kelley and Jesse Plemons attend the “Love & Death” world premiere during 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 11, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 11: Elizabeth Olsen attends the “Love & Death” premiere at the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 11, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for SXSW)

Lily Rabe at the 2023 South by Southwest Film & TV Festival in Austin, Texas. (KXAN/Ricky Garcia)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 11: Elizabeth Olsen attends the “Love & Death” screening during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 11, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for SXSW)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 11: Jesse Plemonsattends the “Love & Death” premiere at the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 11, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for SXSW)

Lily Rabe at the 2023 South by Southwest Film & TV Festival in Austin, Texas. (KXAN/Ricky Garcia)

Jesse Plemons at the 2023 South by Southwest Film & TV Festival in Austin, Texas. (KXAN/Ricky Garcia)

Elizabeth Olsen at the 2023 South by Southwest Film & TV Festival in Austin, Texas. (KXAN/Ricky Garcia)

Flamin Hot

Do you like Flamin Hot Cheetos? But do you know how they became one of the most popular chips? Eva Longoria directed a film about the story of Richard Montañez. He started as a janitor at Frito Lay and was one day inspired to create the iconic chip.

“For me to debut my first feature film here at SXSW, in my home state and it to be about a hero from our community, the Mexican American community — it’s like a dream come true,” Longoria told KXAN.

Eva Longoria at the 2023 South by Southwest Film & TV Festival in Austin, Texas. (KXAN/Ricky Garcia)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 11: DeVon Franklin and Eva Longoria attend the “Flamin’ Hot” screening during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 11, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for SXSW)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 11: Eva Longoria attends the “Flamin’ Hot” screening during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 11, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for SXSW)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 11: Brice Gonzalez attends the premiere of “Flamin’ Hot” during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theatre on March 11, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Searchlight Pictures)

Eva Longoria at the 2023 South by Southwest Film & TV Festival in Austin, Texas. (KXAN/Ricky Garcia)

Richard & Judy Montañez at the 2023 South by Southwest Film & TV Festival in Austin, Texas. (KXAN/Ricky Garcia)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 11: Richard Montañez, Vanessa Jorge Perry, Judy Montañez, DeVon Franklin, Bobby Soto, Eva Longoria, Brice Gonzalez, Annie Gonzalez, VP of Film & TV for SXSW Claudette Godfrey, Jesse Garcia, Matt Walsh, Linda Yvette Chávez, Hank Rogerson and Federico Cantini attend the premiere of “Flamin’ Hot” during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theatre on March 11, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Searchlight Pictures)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 11: Jesse Garcia attends the “Flamin’ Hot” premiere during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 11, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for SXSW)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 11: Annie Gonzalez attends the “Flamin’ Hot” premiere during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 11, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for SXSW)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 11: Eva Longoria introduces the premiere of “Flamin’ Hot” during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theatre on March 11, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Searchlight Pictures)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 11: DeVon Franklin and Eva Longoria attend the “Flamin’ Hot” premier during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 11, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for SXSW)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 11: DeVon Franklin attends the “Flamin’ Hot” premiere during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 11, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for SXSW)

Annie Gonzalez at the 2023 South by Southwest Film & TV Festival in Austin, Texas. (KXAN/Ricky Garcia)

Brice Gonzalez at the 2023 South by Southwest Film & TV Festival in Austin, Texas. (KXAN/Ricky Garcia)

See a list here of the celebrities expected to be in Austin for SXSW.

South by Southwest runs March 10-19.