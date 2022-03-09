SXSW EDU: Professors criticize Dan Patrick’s proposal to end tenure over critical race theory

AUSTIN (KXAN) — University professors from around the country joined Texas educators Wednesday at SXSW EDU.

The American Association of University Professors is speaking out against Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s proposal to end tenure for newly-hired professors and revoke tenure for professors who teach critical race theory.

They fear it could be the start of the decimation of academic freedom, which they believe could result in a loss of critical thinking skills for students. Professors on Wednesday’s panel addressed what they call “dangerous implications” Patrick’s proposal could have on educators and students in the state.

Last legislative session, lawmakers passed bills restricting what primary and secondary educators could teach about race; Patrick wants that to extend to higher education after next session.

“These professors, these small groups are paid to educate not indoctrinate,” Patrick said in a press conference in February.

The University of Texas at Austin’s academic freedom committee passed a non-binding resolution to affirm educators’ rights. Dr. Andrea Gore, who chairs the committee, said she met with campus administration this week, and administrators were supportive of the faculty’s advocacy. She believes getting rid of tenure could cause issues with recruiting and retaining professors and students.

“What’s going to happen is we are not going to be able to do the things we became university professors to do, and when that happens, I think people are going to leave the state of Texas,” Gore explained. “The best and the brightest are going to go to places they are free to pursue areas of research and education that are important to them.”