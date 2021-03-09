SXSW EDU launches virtually with Oprah appearance; wider net of educators expected to attend online

Oprah Winfrey speaks during Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour presented by WW (Weight Watchers Reimagined) at Chase Center on February 22, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — SXSW EDU officially launched on Tuesday morning, the three-day event preceding the full SXSW conference, specifically tailored for educators across the globe.

The event is being held virtually this year as a precaution due to COVID-19, but the producers have developed a robust schedule filled with keynote speakers and thoughtful presentations on academia and the advancement of learning.

One of the biggest headliners on Tuesday was a discussion with media mogul Oprah Winfrey and child psychiatrist Dr. Bruce Perry as they “explore the impact of childhood trauma on who we become, the decisions we make, and how healing must start with one question: ‘What happened to you?’“

Some educators told KXAN they were excited SXSW EDU was being held virtually this year. A physics and astronomy teacher in Massachusetts, Greg Schwanbeck said he can participate this year when in years past, he was never able to take time off from his job to travel to Austin.

“Going virtual gives me a one-off chance to attend,” Schwanbeck said. “I want to learn how to better build/support/integrate equity into STEM education, and I want to get a sense of where education is going & what trends are developing, especially post-pandemic.”

SXSW EDU will conclude the evening of March 11.

Reach KXAN’s Education Reporter Alex Caprariello by email at alexc@kxan.com or by phone at 512-703-5365, or find him on Twitter and Facebook.