Kickoff of SXSW 2023 at the Austin Convention Center on March 10, 2023 (KXAN Photo/Andy Way)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A South by Southwest concert scheduled Thursday night at Lady Bird Lake is moving indoors ahead of potential severe weather, according to a SXSW release.

The KUTC Rockin Near The Shores concert will be held in Ballroom A of the Austin Convention Center.

A cold front is expected to move through Central Texas late Thursday evening, bringing the threat of strong to severe storms, according to the KXAN First Warning Weather team.

Concert schedule

6 p.m. Lucky Diaz

6:30 p.m. Red Yarn & Aaron Nigel Smith

7 p.m. Mega Ran

7:30 p.m. SaulPaul

8 p.m. Rosie Flores

8:30 p.m. Thao Nguyen

Another music festival postponed Thursday ahead of the inclement weather.

Luck Reunion with Willie Nelson announced it is postponing until Friday. All existing tickets, parking passes and press credentials will be honored for the rescheduled Luck Reunion date on Friday.