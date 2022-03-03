SXSW: NFTs expected to take center stage

SXSW

by: Brent Wistrom

Posted: / Updated:

SXSW sign from 2020

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — In one week, thousands of people will descend on downtown Austin for South by Southwest, featuring the first in-person festival events since 2019.

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are expected to take center stage. An NFT is a digital asset — such as an art piece, tweet or GIF — bought using cryptocurrency.

Proof of ownership for these items is embedded as digital data, called blockchain. Austin Business Journal reporter Brent Wistrom said SXSW attendees should expect to see NFTs “everywhere,” and even get the opportunity to purchase them. 

