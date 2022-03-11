SXSW brings additional COVID-19 testing sites to Austin

SXSW

by: Cora Neas

Posted: / Updated:

COVID transmission rates decrease in some Ohio counties

AUSTIN (KXAN) — SXSW returns this year after COVID-19 and brings additional testing sites to central and south Austin.

Nomi Health and Embry Health will provide COVID-19 testing during the festival. SXSW starts Friday and goes until March 20.

Nomi Health says that they will use quick antigen tests capable of results within 24-48 hours. The tests will be free to community members and SXSW attendees, and the company says that they have the capacity to test thousands during SXSW.

Temporary testing locations during SXSW:

  • Austin Convention Center, Exhibit Hall 2 (March 6-19, SXSW attendees only)
  • Palmer Event Center Wellness Expo (March 10-13)
  • Outdoor Stage on Lady Bird Lake (March 13-19)
  • First Baptist Church at 901 Trinity St. (March 14-20)

“By deploying COVID testing sites across multiple locations within SXSW’s footprint, Nomi Health is able to provide a service that adds a layer of safety within the community and access to SXSW for the unvaccinated portion of attendees,” said Boe Hartman, Nomi Health Co-founder.

During the festival, Nomi Health also hosts the “Walk in the Park Lounge” for SXSW badge holders, which will be open during the Health & MedTech Track from March 11-15. The lounge will provide attendees with free breakfast and snacks, as well as insights into the future of healthcare.

Embry Health has tested more than 2 million people and has 260 test sites in the U.S., with 24 sites located in Texas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

BestReviews

More reviews

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss