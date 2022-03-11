SXSW brings additional COVID-19 testing sites to Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — SXSW returns this year after COVID-19 and brings additional testing sites to central and south Austin.

Nomi Health and Embry Health will provide COVID-19 testing during the festival. SXSW starts Friday and goes until March 20.

Nomi Health says that they will use quick antigen tests capable of results within 24-48 hours. The tests will be free to community members and SXSW attendees, and the company says that they have the capacity to test thousands during SXSW.

Temporary testing locations during SXSW:

Austin Convention Center, Exhibit Hall 2 (March 6-19, SXSW attendees only)

Palmer Event Center Wellness Expo (March 10-13)

Outdoor Stage on Lady Bird Lake (March 13-19)

First Baptist Church at 901 Trinity St. (March 14-20)

“By deploying COVID testing sites across multiple locations within SXSW’s footprint, Nomi Health is able to provide a service that adds a layer of safety within the community and access to SXSW for the unvaccinated portion of attendees,” said Boe Hartman, Nomi Health Co-founder.

During the festival, Nomi Health also hosts the “Walk in the Park Lounge” for SXSW badge holders, which will be open during the Health & MedTech Track from March 11-15. The lounge will provide attendees with free breakfast and snacks, as well as insights into the future of healthcare.

Embry Health has tested more than 2 million people and has 260 test sites in the U.S., with 24 sites located in Texas.