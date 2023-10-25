AUSTIN (KXAN) – The South by Southwest Conference and Festivals said Tuesday the leader of a semiconductor company with offices here in Austin will be the initial Keynote for the 38th edition of the conference next spring.

SXSW takes place March 8 through March 16, 2024 in Austin.

The conference said Lisa Su, who is chair and CEO of Advanced Micro Devices, will be the initial keynote speaker.

Among those speaking at the conference include rapper Chuck D; transgender influencer and actress Dylan Mulvaney; Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Oates; and CEO of Uber Dara Khosrowshahi, according to SXSW. A full list of speakers can be found online.

“Every year at SXSW, we’re privileged to host leaders and trailblazers who have risen to the top of their fields through hard work, thought leadership, and passion for their craft,” said Hugh Forrest, Co-President and Chief Programming Officer in the announcement. “Our first announced Keynote Speaker, Chair and CEO of AMD Lisa Su, is an innovator who continues to pioneer advancements in the chip industry and new ideas that will accommodate the needs of quickly developing AI-related technologies.”

SXSW said the conference will be organized into 24 programming tracks.

They are 2050, Advertising & Brand Experience, Artificial Intelligence, Climate Change, Creating Film & TV, Creator Economy, Culture, Design, Energy, Fashion & Beauty, Film & TV Industry, Food, Game Industry, Government and Civic Engagement, Health & MedTech, Music & Tech, Music Careers, Psychedelics, Sports, Startups, Tech Industry, Transportation, Workplace, and XR.

You can register for the SXSW Conference here.