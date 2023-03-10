AUSTIN (KXAN) — South by Southwest is back and giving guests a whole lot to check out. The big event brings together the worlds of tech, politics, fashion, music, comedy and film, to name a few.

The 10-day conference and festival also continues to bring big names to the capital city.

Be on the lookout because here’s a list of the some of the celebrities expected to be in Austin for SXSW 2023.

*List is subject to change due to scheduling.

Comedy

US actor Bob Odenkirk arrives for the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California, on February 26, 2023. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Abbi Jacobson
  • Anna Kendrick
  • Bob Odenkirk
  • Chelsea Handler
  • Eric André
  • Patton Oswalt

Speakers

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 03: Eva Longoria attends the Victoria Beckham Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 03, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
  • Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard
  • Justin Blau of 3LAU
  • Allyson Felix
  • Second Gentlemen Douglas Emhoff
  • DJ Jazzy Jeff
  • RZA
  • Eva Longoria
  • Cheech Marin
  • Kerry Washington
  • Robert Downey Jr.
  • Alexis Ohanian
  • Jen Psaki
  • Ed Helms, Brian Baumgartner
  • Nick Jonas
  • Keith Morrison
  • Gottmik, Jaide Essence Hall, Symone
  • Tom Llamas
  • Mark Cuban
  • Miranda Kerr
  • Busy Philipps

Film

PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 20: Michael J. Fox attends the 2023 Sundance Film Festival “STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie” Premiere at Eccles Center Theatre on January 20, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
  • Chris Pine
  • Michelle Rodriguez
  • Rachel Sennott
  • Taron Egerton
  • Dave Bautista
  • Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi)
  • Gina Rodriguez
  • Joel McHale
  • Brittany Snow
  • Lukas Gage
  • Michael J. Fox
  • Elizabeth Olsen
  • Chloe Bailey
  • Zachary Quinto
  • Maddie Ziegler
  • Emma Stone
  • Ali Wong
  • Rage-Jean Page
  • Riley Keough
  • Gabriel Luna

Music

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Chlöe performs onstage during Recording Academy Honors Presented by the Black Music Collective at Hollywood Palladium on February 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
  • Remi Wolf
  • Chloe Bailey
  • Coco Jones
  • DJ Pee Wee (Anderson Paak)
  • Lil Yachty
  • PinkPantheress
  • Flo Milli
  • Jadakiss
  • Grouplove

South by Southwest runs March 10-19.