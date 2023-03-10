AUSTIN (KXAN) — South by Southwest is back and giving guests a whole lot to check out. The big event brings together the worlds of tech, politics, fashion, music, comedy and film, to name a few.
The 10-day conference and festival also continues to bring big names to the capital city.
Be on the lookout because here’s a list of the some of the celebrities expected to be in Austin for SXSW 2023.
*List is subject to change due to scheduling.
Comedy
- Abbi Jacobson
- Anna Kendrick
- Bob Odenkirk
- Chelsea Handler
- Eric André
- Patton Oswalt
Speakers
- Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard
- Justin Blau of 3LAU
- Allyson Felix
- Second Gentlemen Douglas Emhoff
- DJ Jazzy Jeff
- RZA
- Eva Longoria
- Cheech Marin
- Kerry Washington
- Robert Downey Jr.
- Alexis Ohanian
- Jen Psaki
- Ed Helms, Brian Baumgartner
- Nick Jonas
- Keith Morrison
- Gottmik, Jaide Essence Hall, Symone
- Tom Llamas
- Mark Cuban
- Miranda Kerr
- Busy Philipps
Film
- Chris Pine
- Michelle Rodriguez
- Rachel Sennott
- Taron Egerton
- Dave Bautista
- Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi)
- Gina Rodriguez
- Joel McHale
- Brittany Snow
- Lukas Gage
- Michael J. Fox
- Elizabeth Olsen
- Chloe Bailey
- Zachary Quinto
- Maddie Ziegler
- Emma Stone
- Ali Wong
- Rage-Jean Page
- Riley Keough
- Gabriel Luna
Music
- Remi Wolf
- Chloe Bailey
- Coco Jones
- DJ Pee Wee (Anderson Paak)
- Lil Yachty
- PinkPantheress
- Flo Milli
- Jadakiss
- Grouplove
South by Southwest runs March 10-19.