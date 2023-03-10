AUSTIN (KXAN) — South by Southwest is back and giving guests a whole lot to check out. The big event brings together the worlds of tech, politics, fashion, music, comedy and film, to name a few.

The 10-day conference and festival also continues to bring big names to the capital city.

Be on the lookout because here’s a list of the some of the celebrities expected to be in Austin for SXSW 2023.

*List is subject to change due to scheduling.

Comedy

US actor Bob Odenkirk arrives for the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California, on February 26, 2023. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Abbi Jacobson

Anna Kendrick

Bob Odenkirk

Chelsea Handler

Eric André

Patton Oswalt

Speakers

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 03: Eva Longoria attends the Victoria Beckham Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 03, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard

Justin Blau of 3LAU

Allyson Felix

Second Gentlemen Douglas Emhoff

DJ Jazzy Jeff

RZA

Eva Longoria

Cheech Marin

Kerry Washington

Robert Downey Jr.

Alexis Ohanian

Jen Psaki

Ed Helms, Brian Baumgartner

Nick Jonas

Keith Morrison

Gottmik, Jaide Essence Hall, Symone

Tom Llamas

Mark Cuban

Miranda Kerr

Busy Philipps

Film

PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 20: Michael J. Fox attends the 2023 Sundance Film Festival “STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie” Premiere at Eccles Center Theatre on January 20, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Chris Pine

Michelle Rodriguez

Rachel Sennott

Taron Egerton

Dave Bautista

Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi)

Gina Rodriguez

Joel McHale

Brittany Snow

Lukas Gage

Michael J. Fox

Elizabeth Olsen

Chloe Bailey

Zachary Quinto

Maddie Ziegler

Emma Stone

Ali Wong

Rage-Jean Page

Riley Keough

Gabriel Luna

Music

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Chlöe performs onstage during Recording Academy Honors Presented by the Black Music Collective at Hollywood Palladium on February 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Remi Wolf

Chloe Bailey

Coco Jones

DJ Pee Wee (Anderson Paak)

Lil Yachty

PinkPantheress

Flo Milli

Jadakiss

Grouplove

South by Southwest runs March 10-19.