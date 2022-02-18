SXSW 2022: Shawn Mendes, Young Thug, Kygo headline concerts

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Audacy) (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The list of artists coming to South by Southwest continues to grow.

Billboard and Samsung Galaxy announced it will host three nights of concerts during the conference. The outdoor concert series will take place at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park in downtown Austin.

The series will kick off Thursday, March 17 with rappers Gunna and Young Thug. Electronic dance producer Kygo will take the stage Friday along with Frank Walker and Forester. Friday’s concert is presented by Palm Tree Crew. The series will wrap up Saturday with Shawn Mendes and Latin pop singer Sebastián Yatra.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 25: Singer/songwriter Sebastian Yatra performs on opening night of the Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin Live in Concert tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

According to Billboard’s announcement, the publication says it’s donating a portion of ticket proceeds to Waterloo Greenway Conservancy, a nonprofit organization that aims to create an urban park system in partnership with the city of Austin.

Waterloo Park, the first of the organization’s three phases, opened in 2021 to provide 11 acres of downtown green space, community programming and performing arts and entertainment at the Moody Amphitheater.

The concerts will be available to platinum badge holders and SXSW Music Festival wristband holders. A limited number of tickets went on sale Friday to the public.