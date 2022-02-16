SXSW 2022: Free Disney+ movie screenings at Austin’s Long Center

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Disney+ is giving Austinites the chance to see streaming exclusive movies for free during South By Southwest.
The streaming service will host three outdoor screenings at the Long Center. Families won’t need a badge to get in and will also get the chance to win giveaways, see characters and more, according to the conference schedule.
All screenings are scheduled for Saturday, March 12, pending City of Austin permit approval.
Jungle Cruise
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Cruella
Time: 3:30 p.m.
Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings
Time: 7:30 p.m.
South by Southwest runs March 11-20.