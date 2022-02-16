SXSW 2022: Free Disney+ movie screenings at Austin’s Long Center

A Disney+ streaming service sign is pictured at the D23 Expo, billed as the “largest Disney fan event in the world,” on August 23, 2019 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. – Disney Plus will launch on November 12 and will compete with out streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon, HBO Now and soon Apple TV Plus. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Disney+ is giving Austinites the chance to see streaming exclusive movies for free during South By Southwest.

The streaming service will host three outdoor screenings at the Long Center. Families won’t need a badge to get in and will also get the chance to win giveaways, see characters and more, according to the conference schedule.

All screenings are scheduled for Saturday, March 12, pending City of Austin permit approval.

Jungle Cruise

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Cruella

Time: 3:30 p.m.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings

Time: 7:30 p.m.

South by Southwest runs March 11-20.