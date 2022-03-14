SXSW 2022: Art display hopes to spark change in how people look at oceans

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At the European Union House on Fourth Street in Austin for SXSW, an interactive art display is begging people to start talking about the world’s oceans and pollution.

It’s a giant doodle wall where everyone can contribute to the conversation about the human disregard for the environment, specifically the oceans.

Courtney Applequist, a Washington D.C.-based artist, said interactive displays like this can be a catalyst for change.

“It affects all of us, we’re all affecting it equally and it has to be addressed equally so I think it was beautiful that we had all these different languages integrated into the piece,” she said.

Attendees from all over the world have been adding their interpretations to it. It remains on display at the EU House for the rest of Monday.

Also on display are dresses made from recycled plastic bottles by the Institute of Art on Innovation from Germany.