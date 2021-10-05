South By Southwest opens 2022 festivals registration, hotel lodging

AUSTIN (KXAN) — South By Southwest announced Tuesday that registration for its 2022 conference and festival as well as booking for hotels are now open.

SXSW plans to have an in-person conference and festival in 2022 as well as maintain SXSW Online, where audiences can virtually participate in online events. SXSW Online 2021 was held in March in lieu of the in-person festival during the coronavirus pandemic.

SXSW 2022 will be the first in-person SXSW since 2019 as the 2020 festival was cancelled amid nationwide concerns over COVID-19 days before the Austin area shut down. On March 13, 2020 — the day the festival was supposed to start — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state disaster.

SXSW 2022 is scheduled to run from March 11-20, which include its conference, film festival, music festival, comedy festival and exhibitions. SXSW badges for in-person events range from $895-$1225, according to their website. Online passes are listed for $299. Registration rate will increase Oct. 14 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time.

Hotels partnered with SXSW are now open for bookings with discounted rates. Hotel options and rates are available for reservation through their website.