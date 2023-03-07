AUSTIN (KXAN) — A trip to Texas is in store for the country’s second gentleman next week so that he can discuss gender equity and advancing women’s rights at the South by Southwest Festival.

The White House shared Tuesday that Douglas Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, will travel to Austin on March 15 for a SXSW speaking engagement. According to a news release posted on the festival’s website, Emhoff’s speech “will delve into gender equity and advancing rights and opportunities for women and girls in the United States and around the world.”

“As Second Gentleman, Mr. Emhoff is working to share the priorities of the Biden-Harris Administration with people across the country and the world,” the SXSW announcement read. “Mr. Emhoff has used his platform to advocate for gender equity and to champion the importance of empowering women in leadership positions. He has been a leading voice on combating antisemitism and hate of all kinds. Mr. Emhoff is also committed to ensuring access to legal aid for marginalized communities and removing barriers – legal, social, and financial – to ensure that every person can get the help they need to achieve justice.”

Emhoff became the nation’s first second gentleman upon his wife’s inauguration in 2021. The two married in 2014. He previously worked as an entertainment attorney, but left the firm due to concerns about conflicts of interest.

He is also the first Jewish spouse of either a U.S. president or vice president. Emhoff has used his platform to further the Biden administration’s recent work calling attention to combating antisemitism. Earlier this year, he met with Ukrainian refugees at a Berlin synagogue and visited the city’s Holocaust memorial during a tour of Poland and Germany focused on Holocaust remembrance and fighting more incidents of antisemitism.

In addition to Emhoff, some of the other newly-announced featured speakers for SXSW include actor Jake Johnson, federal prosecutor Jonathan Kanter and author Taylor Jenkins Reid.