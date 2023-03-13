AUSTIN (KXAN) — “Avengers, assemble”… well almost.
Some cast members from the popular Marvel series were in Austin during the 2023 South by Southwest Conference & Festivals. The actors attended the event individually with other projects, outside the Marvel Universe.
Robert Downey Jr.
The “Iron Man/Tony Stark” actor hosted a session titled “Online Crime: An American Crisis.” According to the SXSW event description, Downey Jr., “set out to learn everything he can about online crime and the impact on the world.”
“I think the impact that technology has had on our daily lives, certainly in a certain characters arc I used to play has enabled us incredible progress,” said Downey Jr. to a SXSW crowd on Saturday. “The potential to lose your hard-earned assets is exponentially greater online than in the real world.”
Downey Jr. invested in Aura, an online safety app working to protect people from scams, fraud, hacks, identity theft and more.
Anthony Mackie
The “Captain America” actor known for his role as Falcon promoted a new project. In “If You Were the Last,” Mackie plays Adam and Zoë Chao plays Jane. The two are astronauts on a NASA mission that has gone very wrong. The film follows their attempt to pass the time and get back home.
Elizabeth Olsen
Olsen is known for her role as the Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Universe. She was in Austin premiering a series about a Texas murder. Olsen stars in “Love & Death,” a new HBO Max series following the murder of Betty Gore and her accused killer Candy Montgomery in 1980.
Karen Gillan
Gillan portrays Nebula in both “Guardians of the Galaxy” films, plus “Avengers.” Her latest work is called “Late Bloomers.” This film in fact, is a coming of age story. A breakup puts Gillan’s character Louise in a low point. A fall causes her to break her hip but also helps her recenter her life.
No other Marvel actors are set to appear but it’s South by Southwest and anyone could show up.