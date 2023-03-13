AUSTIN (KXAN) — “Avengers, assemble”… well almost.

Some cast members from the popular Marvel series were in Austin during the 2023 South by Southwest Conference & Festivals. The actors attended the event individually with other projects, outside the Marvel Universe.

Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. took part in the Featured Session: Online Crime: An American Crisis at the Austin Convention Center during the South by Southwest Film and Interactive Festivals on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

The “Iron Man/Tony Stark” actor hosted a session titled “Online Crime: An American Crisis.” According to the SXSW event description, Downey Jr., “set out to learn everything he can about online crime and the impact on the world.”

“I think the impact that technology has had on our daily lives, certainly in a certain characters arc I used to play has enabled us incredible progress,” said Downey Jr. to a SXSW crowd on Saturday. “The potential to lose your hard-earned assets is exponentially greater online than in the real world.”

Downey Jr. invested in Aura, an online safety app working to protect people from scams, fraud, hacks, identity theft and more.

Anthony Mackie

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 11: Anthony Mackie attends the “If You Were the Last” world premiere during 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Stateside Theater on March 11, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW)

The “Captain America” actor known for his role as Falcon promoted a new project. In “If You Were the Last,” Mackie plays Adam and Zoë Chao plays Jane. The two are astronauts on a NASA mission that has gone very wrong. The film follows their attempt to pass the time and get back home.

Elizabeth Olsen

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 11: Elizabeth Olsen attends the “Love & Death” premiere at the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 11, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for SXSW)

Olsen is known for her role as the Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Universe. She was in Austin premiering a series about a Texas murder. Olsen stars in “Love & Death,” a new HBO Max series following the murder of Betty Gore and her accused killer Candy Montgomery in 1980.

Karen Gillan

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 10: Karen Gillan speaks onstage at “Late Bloomers” during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema South Lamar on March 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Errich Petersen/Getty Images for SXSW)

Gillan portrays Nebula in both “Guardians of the Galaxy” films, plus “Avengers.” Her latest work is called “Late Bloomers.” This film in fact, is a coming of age story. A breakup puts Gillan’s character Louise in a low point. A fall causes her to break her hip but also helps her recenter her life.

No other Marvel actors are set to appear but it’s South by Southwest and anyone could show up.