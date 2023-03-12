AUSTIN (KXAN) — South by Southwest is off to an exciting start. The big event brings together the worlds of tech, politics, fashion, music, comedy and film, to name a few.

It’s always guaranteed to bring big names.

Artists making an appearance to promote their work or give their insight include Nick Jonas, Ali Wong, Kerry Washington, PinkPantheress and much more.

Here’s a round-up of stars spotted in the capital city during SXSW 2023!

Robert Downey Jr. takes part in the Featured Session: Online Crime: An American Crisis at the Austin Convention Center during the South by Southwest Film and Interactive Festivals on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Regé-Jean Page at the 2023 South by Southwest Film & TV Festival in Austin, Texas. (KXAN/Ricky Garcia)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 10: Sara Bareilles celebrates new Audible Original Series “Breakthrough” at the Audible Sound Studio at SXSW on March 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Audible at SXSW)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 10: (L-R) Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback attend the official unveiling of Optimus Prime and Optimus Primal statues from “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” and introduction of Mirage, a Porsche Carrera 911 RS 3.8 followed by a Panel Discussion at the Porsche House at SXSW in Austin, TX on March 10, 2023. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 11: Josh Segarra attends the premiere for “The Big Door Prize” during 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Stateside Theater on March 11, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW)

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas speaks at the “Keynote: Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Conversation with Jennifer Salke during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center on March 10, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Chris Pine at the 2023 South by Southwest Film & TV Festival in Austin, Texas. (KXAN/Ricky Garcia)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 11: Adam Silver attends the “Self Reliance” screening during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 11, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for SXSW)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 11: Jake Johnson attends the “Self Reliance” screening during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 11, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for SXSW)

US actress and comedian Chelsea Handler speaks at the “Featured Session: Chelsea Handler and Jen Psaki during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas, on March 10, 2023. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 11: Elizabeth Olsen attends the “Love & Death” screening during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 11, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for SXSW)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 11: Emily Hampshire attends the “Self Reliance” screening during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 11, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for SXSW)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 11: Anna Kendrick attends the “Self Reliance” screening during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 11, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for SXSW)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 10: Sara Bareilles and Daveed Diggs celebrate new Audible Original Series “Breakthrough” at the Audible Sound Studio at SXSW on March 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Audible at SXSW)

Former White House Press Secretary and current MSNBC political analyst Jen Psaki (L) and US actress and comedian Chelsea Handler (R) speak at the “Featured Session: Chelsea Handler and Jen Psaki during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas, on March 10, 2023. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Richard & Judy Montañez at the 2023 South by Southwest Film & TV Festival in Austin, Texas. (KXAN/Ricky Garcia)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 10: (L-R) Sophia Lillis, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris Pine, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith and Daisy Head attend the World Premiere screening of Paramount Pictures and eOne’s “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival on March 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Sarah Kerver/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 11: Brice Gonzalez attends the premiere of “Flamin’ Hot” during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theatre on March 11, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Searchlight Pictures)

Former White House Press Secretary and current MSNBC political analyst Jen Psaki speaks at the “Featured Session: Chelsea Handler & Jen Psaki during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas, on March 10, 2023. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Annie Gonzalez at the 2023 South by Southwest Film & TV Festival in Austin, Texas. (KXAN/Ricky Garcia)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 10: Sophia Lillis attends the World Premiere screening of Paramount Pictures and eOne’s “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival on March 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Sarah Kerver/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 10: Chloe Bailey meets fans at the “Swarm” screening during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for SXSW)

Eva Longoria at the 2023 South by Southwest Film & TV Festival in Austin, Texas. (KXAN/Ricky Garcia)

Brice Gonzalez at the 2023 South by Southwest Film & TV Festival in Austin, Texas. (KXAN/Ricky Garcia)

Lily Rabe at the 2023 South by Southwest Film & TV Festival in Austin, Texas. (KXAN/Ricky Garcia)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 10: (L-R) Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page on stage during the Q+A at the “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” world premiere during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for SXSW)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 11: DeVon Franklin and Eva Longoria attend the “Flamin’ Hot” screening during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 11, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for SXSW)

Jesse Plemons at the 2023 South by Southwest Film & TV Festival in Austin, Texas. (KXAN/Ricky Garcia)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 10: Daisy Head attends the World Premiere screening of Paramount Pictures and eOne’s “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival on March 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Sarah Kerver/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 11: Jesse Garcia attends the “Flamin’ Hot” premiere during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 11, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for SXSW)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 11: DeVon Franklin attends the “Flamin’ Hot” premiere during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 11, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for SXSW)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 10: (L-R) Dominique Fishback, Chloe Bailey, speak during the Q+A at the “Swarm” screening during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for SXSW)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 10: Chris Pine attends “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” world premiere during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for SXSW)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 10: Chloe Bailey attends the “Swarm” screening during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for SXSW)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 10: Michelle Rodriguez attends the World Premiere screening of Paramount Pictures and eOne’s “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival on March 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Sarah Kerver/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

See a list here of the celebrities expected to be in Austin for SXSW.

South by Southwest runs March 10-19.