AUSTIN (KXAN) — South by Southwest is off to an exciting start. The big event brings together the worlds of tech, politics, fashion, music, comedy and film, to name a few.
It’s always guaranteed to bring big names.
Artists making an appearance to promote their work or give their insight include Nick Jonas, Ali Wong, Kerry Washington, PinkPantheress and much more.
Here’s a round-up of stars spotted in the capital city during SXSW 2023!
See a list here of the celebrities expected to be in Austin for SXSW.
South by Southwest runs March 10-19.