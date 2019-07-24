Peek inside the new downtown headquarters of SXSW

AUSTIN (KXAN) — South by Southwest festival officials gave a few Austinites a rare peek inside new headquarters Tuesday.

The 145,000-square foot, 13-story building is located on 14th Street and Lavaca Street in downtown Austin, which SXSW says will allow them to have all of their employees in one place. They were previously spread out between three downtown offices.

Exterior of SXSW BUILDING,toured the 11th 12th and 13th floor. 13th being a patio area. These window facing south is a great view of downtown, and an eye catching Capitol. The interior were large open spaces. With photos and past SXSW posters.

This is a portion of the lobby.

“There are so many moving parts to SXSW, that just keeping track of events is a full-time job,” said Roland Swenson, CEO and Co-Founder of SXSW. “So we think it’s going to make the event better, just having us all in the same space.”

The new building features several photo walls and posters highlighting past events, as well as memorabilia and a mural by artist Sophie Roach. It also has a coffee bar in the lobby and a garden on the rooftop.

A restaurant and bar will open later this year.

SXSW will occupy the top two floors of the building, while the other floors are being leased to other companies.